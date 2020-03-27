Gallium nitride has enormous potential on silicon, as it is capable of providing 70% energy efficiency as well as higher scalability at high frequencies. Gallium nitride is likely to take over from silicon technology due to its wider band gap which is capable of maintaining higher voltage.

According to this study, over the next five years, the GaN on Silicon Technology market will record a CAGR of xx% in terms of revenue, the size of the world market will reach xx million US dollars by 2024, against xx million US dollars in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenues) of the main GaN companies in the silicon technology sector, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, GaN’s market share and growth opportunities in the silicon technology market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the competitive landscape in the market and a corresponding detailed analysis of the main suppliers / manufacturers in the market. Leading manufacturers covered in this report: the ventilation data in Chapter 3. Systems

NXP Semiconductor

GaN

Panasonic

Fujitsu Semiconductor

Transphorm

Texas Instruments

Qorvo

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

Wolfspeed (Cree)

This study considers the value and volume of GaN on Silicon Technology generated by the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in section 2.3; and forecasts until 2024 in section 11.7.

50 mm

100 mm

150 mm

200 mm

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in section 2.4; and forecasts until 2024 in section 11.8.

Consumer electronics

IT and telecommunications

Automotive

Aeronautics and defense

Others

In addition, this report examines the main drivers that influence market growth, the opportunities, challenges and risks facing major manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes the main emerging trends and their impact on current and future development.

Research objectives

Study and analyze the global consumption of GaN on silicon technology (value and volume) by key regions / countries, type of product and application, historical data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2024.

Understanding the structure of the GaN on the silicon technology market by identifying its different sub-segments.

Focuses on leading global manufacturers of GaN on silicon technology, to define, describe and analyze sales volume, value, market share, competitive market landscape, SWOT analysis and plans development in the coming years.

Analyze the GaN on silicon technology regarding individual growth trends, future prospects and their contribution to the total market.

Share detailed information on key factors influencing market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, challenges and risks specific to the industry).

Project the consumption of GaN on the Silicon Technology submarkets, with regard to key regions (as well as their respective key countries).

Analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

To draw up a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

