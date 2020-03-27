This report examines AS-Interface’s global market size, industry status and forecast, competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global AS-Interface market by company, region, type and end user.
AS-Interface (Actuator Sensor Interface, AS-i) is an industrial network solution (physical layer, data access method and protocol) that is used in PLC, DCS and PC-based automation systems. It is for connecting simple field I / O devices (e.g. binary ON / OFF devices such as actuators, sensors, rotary encoders, analog inputs and outputs, push buttons and valve position sensors) in discrete manufacturing and process applications with one 2 designed conductor cables.
The AS-i gateway / master component is expected to have the largest market size in 2018. It is the central part of the AS-Interface system.
The water and wastewater treatment industry in the AS-Interface market is expected to grow at the second highest growth rate between 2018 and 2023.
In 2017, AS-Interface’s global market size was $ xx million and is expected to reach $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the top global players that
Bihl + Wiedemann
Baumer Electric
Pepperl + Fuchs
Siemens
Valmet
ABB
Emerson
IFM Electronic
Phoenix Contact
Schneider
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
AS-i gateway / master
AS-i power supply
AS-i slave
AS-i cable
Market segment by application, in
food & beverage
chemicals
Oil & gas
water & waste water – treatment
pharmaceuticals
automotive
metal and mining
other
The study objectives of this report are:
Analysis and forecast of the market size of AS-Interface on the world market.
Analysis of the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
Definition, description and forecast of the market by type, end use and region.
Analysis and comparison of the market status and the forecast between China and important regions, namely the USA, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.
Analysis of the market potential and advantage, the opportunities and challenges, the restrictions and risks of the key global regions.
Identify key trends and factors that drive or inhibit market growth.
Analysis of market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.
Strategic analysis of each submarket with regard to the individual growth trend and its contribution to the market
Analysis of competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, product launches and acquisitions in the market
Strategic profiling of the main players and comprehensive analysis of their growth strategies.
In this study, the following years are taken into account to estimate the market size of AS-Interface:
History year: 2013-2017
base year: 2017
estimated year: 2018
forecast year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is the base year. Whenever data information for the base year was not available, the previous year was taken into account.
Table of Contents
Size, status and forecast of the global AS-Interface market in 2025
Chapter 1: Industry overview of AS-Interface
1.1 Overview of the AS-Interface market
1.1.1 AS-Interface product range
1.1.2 Market status and outlook
1.2 Global AS-Interface market size and analysis by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 AS-Interface market by type
1.3.1 AS-i gateway / master
1.3.2 AS-i power supply
1.3.3 AS-i slave
1.3.4 AS-i cable
1.4 AS-Interface market by end user / application
1.4.1 Food and drinks
1.4.2 Chemicals
1.4.3 Oil & gas
1.4.4 Water and wastewater treatment
1.4.5 Medicines
1.4.6 Automobile
1.4.7 Metal and mining
1.4.8 Others
Chapter 2: Global AS-Interface competition analysis by players
2.1 Market size (value) of the AS interface by players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive status and trend
2.2.1 Market concentration rate
2.2.2 Product / service differences
2.2.3 New participants
2.2.4 The technology trends in the future
Chapter 3: Company Profiles (Top Players)
3.1 Bihl + Wiedemann
3.1.1 Company profile
3.1.2 Main business / business overview
3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

