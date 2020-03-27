This report examines the global size of the healthcare outsourcing regulatory market, industry status and forecast, competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global healthcare regulatory outsourcing market by company, region, type and end user.

The global outsourcing market for regulatory affairs in the healthcare sector is on the rise with the increasing demand for various services offered. It encompasses the medical writing and publication of regulatory documentation, which is provided by experienced medical authors, quality reviewers and publishers and which plays an important role in the development of high quality documents for clinical research projects. Then there are marketing authorization applications that relate to the submission of documents or information on a health product to a regulatory authority for a review.

The segment of biotechnology companies is expected to grow by 13.2% in the forecast period, which means that medium-sized pharmaceutical companies face tough competition.

In 2017, the global healthcare regulatory outsourcing market was $ xx million and is expected to reach $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the world’s leading companies dealing with

PAREXEL

Quintiles IMS

Clinilabs.

Accell

Freyr Solutions

Weinberg

Covance

Pharmaceutical Product Development

ICON

Market segment by region / country. This report covers the

United States,

Europe,

China,

Japan,

Southeast Asia,

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

approval letters and publication of

approval applications for

clinical studies

and product registrations . Admission advice

and legal representation

Others

Market segment by application, in

mid-size pharmaceutical

companies

Large pharmaceutical companies

Biotechnology companies

Medical devices manufacturers

Food & beverage companies

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the size of the outsourcing of health regulators in the world market.

Analysis of the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

Definition, description and forecast of the market by type, end use and region.

Analysis and comparison of the market status and the forecast between China and important regions, namely the USA, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analysis of the market potential and advantage, the opportunities and challenges, the restrictions and risks of the key global regions.

Identify key trends and factors that drive or inhibit market growth.

Analysis of market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

Strategic analysis of each submarket with regard to the individual growth trend and its contribution to the market

Analysis of competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, product launches and acquisitions in the market

Strategic profiling of the main players and comprehensive analysis of their growth strategies.

In this study, the following years are taken into account to estimate the market size of outsourcing for regulatory matters in the healthcare sector:

Course year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 applies as the base year. Whenever data information for the base year was not available, the previous year was taken into account.

Table of Contents

Global Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Size, Status, and Forecast 2025

Chapter 1: Industry Overview of Healthcare Outsourcing

1.1 Overview of the outsourcing market for healthcare regulatory issues

1.1.1 Outsourcing product scope for regulatory matters in healthcare

1.1.2 Market status and outlook

1.2 Size and analysis of the global outsourcing market for regulatory matters in healthcare by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Outsourcing market for regulatory issues in healthcare by type

1.3.1 Writing and publishing regulations

1.3.2 Applications for admission

1.3.3 Applications for clinical studies

1.3.4 and product registrations

1.3.5 Legal advice and legal representation

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Healthcare regulatory outsourcing market by end user / application

1.4.1 Medium-sized drug

1.4.2 Company

1.4.3 Large pharmaceutical companies

1.4.4 Biotechnology companies

1.4.5 Manufacturer of medical devices

1.4.6 Food and beverage companies

Chapter 2: Global Analysis of Healthcare Outsourcing Competition by Actors

2.1 Regulatory matters in healthcare outsourcing of market size (value) by player (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market conc

