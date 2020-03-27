This report examines the global market for hospital capacity management solutions, analyzes and examines the development status and forecast for hospital capacity management solutions in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.
This report focuses on the top players in the global market, such as
Infosys
Synopsis
Business Strategy
product portfolio
SWOT analysis
TeleTracking Technologies
NextGen Healthcare Information Systems by
GE Healthcare
STERIS
Awarepoint Corporation,
Nursing Logistics
McKesson
Cerner Corporation,
Alcidion Corporation,
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Market segment by region / country. This report covers the
United States
EU
China
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
workflow management solution,
quality patient care solution,
asset management solution,
bed management solution,
real-time location system
Market segment by application, hospital capacity management solutions can be divided into its
stand alone solution
Integrated Solutions
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Industry Overview of Hospital
Capacity Management Solutions 1.1. Market Overview of Hospital
Capacity Management Solutions 1.1.1. Range of hospital
capacity management solutions 1.1.2. Market status and outlook
1.2. Global market capacity and analysis of hospital capacity management by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. Market for hospital capacity management solutions according to type
1.3.1.Workflow management solution
1.3.2. Quality
solution for patient care 1.3.3. Asset management solution
1.3.4. Bed management solution
1.3.5. Real-time location system
1.4. Hospital
Capacity Management Solutions Market by End User / Application 1.4.1. Standalone solution
1.4.2. Integrated solutions
Chapter 2: Global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Player Competitive
Analysis 2.1. Market capacity (value) for hospital capacity management solutions by player (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive
status and trend 2.2.1. Market concentration rate
2.2.2. Product /
service differences 2.2.3. New participants
2.2.4. The technology trends in the future
Chapter 3: Company profiles (top players)
3.1. Infosys
3.1.1. Company profile
3.1.2. Main business / business
overview 3.1.3. Products, services and solutions
3.1.4. Hospital
Capacity Management Solutions Revenue Revenue, $ million (2013-2018) 3.1.5. Recent developments
3.2. Summary
3.2.1. Company profile
3.2.2. Main business / business overview
continued….
