This report examines the global market size, industry status and forecast for building automation systems, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global building automation systems market by company, region, type and end user.

The core functionality of the building automation system (BAS) is to keep the building climate in a certain area, to illuminate rooms based on an occupancy plan, to monitor the performance and device failures in all systems and to trigger false alarms. Automation systems reduce the energy and maintenance costs of buildings compared to an uncontrolled building. Typically, they are funded through energy and insurance savings, as well as other savings related to preventive maintenance and quick problem detection.

Commercial use was the largest size of the BAS market in 2017 and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The increased implementation rate of BAS in large shopping complexes, office buildings and public transport such as airports and train stations promotes the growth of the BAS market for commercial applications. HVAC, lighting, security and access control systems are the main products used in the market for commercial applications.

In 2017, the global market for building automation systems was $ 58,700 million and is expected to reach $ 130,100 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.5% in 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the world’s leading companies, including

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Johnson Controls International PLC (Ireland)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

United Technologies Corp. (USA)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Legrand SA (France)

Hubbell Inc. (USA)

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (Ireland)

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. (USA)

Crestron Electronics, Inc. (USA)

BuildingIQ (USA)

Market segment by region / country. This report covers the

United States,

Europe,

China,

Japan,

Southeast Asia,

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

Wired Technology

Wireless Technology

Market segment by application, divided into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The study objectives of this report are:

Examination and forecast of the market size of building automation systems on the world market.

Analysis of the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

Definition, description and forecast of the market by type, end use and region.

Analysis and comparison of the market status and the forecast between China and important regions, namely the USA, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analysis of the market potential and advantage, the opportunities and challenges, the restrictions and risks of the key global regions.

Identify key trends and factors that drive or inhibit market growth.

Analysis of market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

Strategic analysis of each submarket with regard to the individual growth trend and its contribution to the market

Analysis of competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, product launches and acquisitions on the market

Strategic profiling of the main players and comprehensive analysis of their growth strategies.

In this study, the following years are taken into account for the estimation of the market size of building automation systems:

History year: 2013-2017

base year: 2017

estimated year: 2018

forecast year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is the base year. Whenever data information for the base year was not available, the previous year was taken into account.

Key Stakeholder

Building Automation Systems Manufacturer Building Automation Systems

Distributors / Distributors / Wholesalers

Building Automation Systems Subcomponent Manufacturer

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available adjustments

With the given market data, QYResearch offers adjustments to the specific requirements of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Analysis of the market for building automation systems at regional and country level according to end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market participants.

