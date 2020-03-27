Computer Assisted Coding market report performs an assessment of the growth rate and the market value of Healthcare industry based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. A number of steps have been applied while generating this report by taking contribution from a dedicated team of researchers, analysts and forecasters. Not to mention, this Computer Assisted Coding Market report is also characterized by using several charts, graphs and tables depending on the extent of data and information involved. Clients can come across the best opportunities which aids them achieve success in the market with an excellent practice models and method of research used in this market analysis report.

The Global Computer Assisted Coding Market accounted to USD 2.5 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Some of the major players operating in computer assisted coding market are 3M, Optum Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Dolbey, nThrive, Inc., Craneware, Inc., Artificial Medical Intelligence, TruCode LLC, MModal IP LLC, Streamline Healthcare Solutions, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, athenahealth, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, M-Scribe, ezDI, Inc., Coding Strategies, Inc., ID INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTATION IN THE HEALTH WORK GMBH & CO KGAA, iMedX, Inc., ZyDoc, HRSCoding, GroupOne Health Source and One Voice among others.

Market Definition: Global Computer Assisted Coding Market

Healthcare sectors need to store and manage the large amount of patient’s medical record. These records are of patient’s personal data and treatment history. To manually handle all these important records is tedious for administrative. Therefore computer assisted coding software intent to resolve such issues by analyzing the medical record to extract needful information. The productivity and reduced process time boosts the market.

Market Segmentation: Global Computer Assisted Coding Market

The global computer assisted coding market the market is segmented by product and service into software and services. Software is further sub segmented into standalone software and integrated software. Standalone Software is again sub segmented into natural language processing software and structured input software. Services is further segmented into support & maintenance and education & training.

By mode of delivery the market is segmented into web-based solutions, on-premise solutions, cloud-based solutions.

On the basis of application the market is further sub segmented into automated computer-assisted encoding, management reporting and analytics and clinical coding auditing.

By end user the hospitals, physician practices, academic medical centers, clinical laboratories and diagnostic centers, other healthcare providers and payers.

Competitive Analysis: Global Computer Assisted Coding Market

The global computer assisted coding market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of computer assisted coding market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Computer Assisted Coding Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing use of CAC solutions to control the rising healthcare costs.

Rise in usage of electronic health record system.

Growing governing requirements for patient data management.

Provides precise coding.

High price of computer assisted coding system.

Rising implementation of cloud-based solutions.

Features mentioned in the report

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the Computer Assisted Coding Market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape of Computer Assisted Coding Market

