Dementia is an umbrella term that describes a set of symptoms including memory loss, difficulties with problem solving, language, thinking, and concentration, as well as periods of mental confusion, and changes in personality and mood. People with dementia may become apathetic and lose interest in activities that they used to enjoy, or they may have difficulty controlling their emotions. Some dementia sufferers can become withdrawn from social interaction, and they may lose empathy for others, and could also suffer from depression. Nowadays the majority of people own a smart phone or tablet device loaded with all manner of apps, making life a little bit easier for all involved.

In 2018, the global Dementia Care APP market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Dementia Care APP status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in Dementia Care APP study

– Dementia Digital Diary

– Dementia Clock

– MediSafe

– MyTherapy

– Elevate

– BrainyApp

– Fit Brains Trainer

– Lumosity

– Colorfy

– Headspace

– Mahjong Deluxe

– Jigsaw Puzzles

– Candy Crush Saga

– Tetris

– MindMate

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

– Android Type

– iOS Type

Market segment by Application, split into

– Alzheimers Disease

– Vascular Dementia

– Frontotemporal Dementia

– Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

– United States

– Europe

– China

– Japan

– Southeast Asia

– India

– Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

– To analyze global Dementia Care APP status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

– To present the Dementia Care APP development in United States, Europe and China.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

– To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dementia Care APP are as follows:

– History Year: 2014-2018

– Base Year: 2018

– Estimated Year: 2019

– Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

