In 2017, the global market size for chatbots was $ 840 million and is expected to reach $ 9320 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 35.2% in 2018-2025.
This report examines global market size, industry status and chatbot forecast, competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global chatbots market by company, region, type and end user.
A chatbot is a computer program or artificial intelligence that talks about auditory or textual methods.
Key drivers for the growing demand for chatbot software and services include the increasing proliferation of websites and mobile applications, the increasing demand for intelligent customer loyalty, the strong need to understand consumer behavior, and the introduction of cloud-based technology
This report focuses on the world’s leading companies dealing with
artificial solutions .
IBM Watson
Naunce Communications
eGain Coporation
Creative Virtual
Next IT Corp.
CX company
Speaktoit
Customer
Codebaby
Market segment by region / country. This report covers the
United States,
Europe,
China,
Japan,
Southeast Asia,
India
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
software
services
Market segment by application, divided into
websites
Contact Center
Social Media
Mobile Platform
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the size of chatbots in the world market.
Analysis of the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
Definition, description and forecast of the market by type, end use and region.
Analysis and comparison of the market status and the forecast between China and important regions, namely the USA, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.
Analysis of the market potential and advantage, the opportunities and challenges, the restrictions and risks of the key global regions.
Identify key trends and factors that drive or inhibit market growth.
Analysis of market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.
Strategic analysis of each submarket with regard to the individual growth trend and its contribution to the market
Analysis of competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, product launches and acquisitions in the market
Strategic profiling of the main players and comprehensive analysis of their growth strategies.
In this study, the following years are taken into account to estimate the market size of chatbots:
History year: 2013-2017
base year: 2017
estimated year: 2018
forecast year 2018 to 2025
For data information by region, company, type and application; 2017 is the base year. Whenever data information for the base year was not available, the previous year was taken into account.
Main actors
Chatbots manufacturers
Chatbots dealers / distributors / wholesalers
Chatbots subcomponent manufacturers
Industrieverband
Downstream providers
Available adjustments
With the given market data, QYResearch offers adjustments to the specific requirements of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:
Analysis of the chatbots market at regional and country level by end use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of other market participants.
Table of Contents
Global chatbots market size, status and forecast 2025
Chapter 1: Industry Overview of Chatbots
1.1 Chatbots market overview
1.1.1 Product scope of chatbots
1.1.2 Market status and outlook
1.2 Size and analysis of the global chatbots market by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Chatbots market by type
1.3.1 Software
1.3.2 Services
1.4 Chatbots market by end user / application
1.4.1 websites
1.4.2 Contact Center
1.4.3 Social media
1.4.4 Mobile platform
Chapter 2: Global Chatbots Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Market size (value) of chatbots by player (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive status and trend
2.2.1 Market concentration rate
2.2.2 Product / service differences
2.2.3 New participants
2.2.4 The technology trends in the future
Chapter 3: Company Profiles (Top Players)
3.1 Artificial solutions
3.1.1 Company profile
3.1.2 Main business / business overview
3.1.3 Products, services and solutions
3.1.4 Chatbots sales (in USD million) (2013-2018)
3.2 IBM Watson
3.2.1 Company profile
3.2.2 Main business / business overview
3.2.3 Products, services and solutions
3.2.4 Chatbots Reve
