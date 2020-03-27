In 2017, the global market size for chatbots was $ 840 million and is expected to reach $ 9320 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 35.2% in 2018-2025.

This report examines global market size, industry status and chatbot forecast, competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global chatbots market by company, region, type and end user.

A chatbot is a computer program or artificial intelligence that talks about auditory or textual methods.

Key drivers for the growing demand for chatbot software and services include the increasing proliferation of websites and mobile applications, the increasing demand for intelligent customer loyalty, the strong need to understand consumer behavior, and the introduction of cloud-based technology

This report focuses on the world's leading companies dealing with

artificial solutions .

IBM Watson

Naunce Communications

eGain Coporation

Creative Virtual

Next IT Corp.

CX company

Speaktoit

Customer

Codebaby

Market segment by region / country. This report covers the

United States,

Europe,

China,

Japan,

Southeast Asia,

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

software

services

Market segment by application, divided into

websites

Contact Center

Social Media

Mobile Platform

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the size of chatbots in the world market.

Analysis of the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

Definition, description and forecast of the market by type, end use and region.

Analysis and comparison of the market status and the forecast between China and important regions, namely the USA, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analysis of the market potential and advantage, the opportunities and challenges, the restrictions and risks of the key global regions.

Identify key trends and factors that drive or inhibit market growth.

Analysis of market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

Strategic analysis of each submarket with regard to the individual growth trend and its contribution to the market

Analysis of competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, product launches and acquisitions in the market

Strategic profiling of the main players and comprehensive analysis of their growth strategies.

In this study, the following years are taken into account to estimate the market size of chatbots:

History year: 2013-2017

base year: 2017

estimated year: 2018

forecast year 2018 to 2025

For data information by region, company, type and application; 2017 is the base year. Whenever data information for the base year was not available, the previous year was taken into account.

Main actors

Chatbots manufacturers

Chatbots dealers / distributors / wholesalers

Chatbots subcomponent manufacturers

Industrieverband

Downstream providers

Available adjustments

With the given market data, QYResearch offers adjustments to the specific requirements of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Analysis of the chatbots market at regional and country level by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market participants.

