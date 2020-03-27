In 2017, the global market for food safety testing was $ 12,900 million and is expected to reach $ 23,200 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.6% in 2018-2025.

This report examines the global market size for food safety testing, industry status and forecast, the competitive landscape, and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global food safety testing market by company, region, type and end user.

The Rapid segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the food safety test market in terms of value. Multifunctional test options, which offer end users time-efficient and flexible tests, are an essential driver for the growth of rapid technologies.

The pathogens segment is expected to have the largest market share in the food safety testing market in 2017. Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria and Campylobacter are the main pathogens responsible for food contamination and toxicity. They are responsible for major contaminants in food and for a variety of food safety tests. The increasing incidence of foodborne diseases due to pathogens worldwide is leading to an increase in the pathogen segment.

This report focused on the top global player, covering

SGS SA

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group

Bureau Veritas

ALS Limited

Merieux NutriSciences

TÜV SÜD

TÜV Nord Group

AsureQuality

Microbac Laboratories

Genetic ID NA

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Market segment by region / country. This report covers the

United States,

Europe,

China,

Japan,

Southeast Asia,

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

Traditional

Rapid

Market segment by application, divided into

meat & poultry

dairy products

processed food

fruit & vegetables

other (cereals & cereals)

The study objectives of this report are:

Examination and forecast of the market size of food safety tests on the world market.

Analysis of the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

Definition, description and forecast of the market by type, end use and region.

Analysis and comparison of the market status and the forecast between China and important regions, namely the USA, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analysis of the market potential and advantage, the opportunities and challenges, the restrictions and risks of the key global regions.

Identify key trends and factors that drive or inhibit market growth.

Analysis of market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

Strategic analysis of each submarket with regard to the individual growth trend and its contribution to the market

Analysis of competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, product launches and acquisitions in the market

Strategic profiling of the main players and comprehensive analysis of their growth strategies.

In this study, the following years are used to estimate the market size of food safety tests:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is the base year. Whenever data information for the base year was not available, the previous year was taken into account.

Key Stakeholder

Food Safety Testing Food Safety Manufacturer

Testing Distributors / Distributors / Wholesalers for

Food Safety Testing Subcomponent Manufacturer

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available adjustments

With the given market data, QYResearch offers adjustments to the specific requirements of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Analysis of the market for food safety tests at regional and country level by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market participants.

Table of Contents

Global food safety testing market size, status and forecast 2025

Chapter 1: Industry Overview of Food Safety Tests

1.1 Market overview of food safety tests

1.1.1 Product scope for tests on food safety

1.1.2 Market status and outlook

1.2 Global market size for food safety testing and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Market for food safety tests by type

1.3.1 Traditional

1.3.2 Fast

1.4 Market for food safety testing by end user / application

1.4.1 Meat & Poultry

1.4.2 Dairy products

1.4.3 Processed food

1.4.4 Fruit & Vegetables

1.4.5 Others (cereals & cereals)

Chapter 2: Global Analysis of Player Food Safety Testing Competition

2.1 Market size (value) for food safety tests by player (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New participants

2.2.4 The technology trends in the future

Chapter 3: Company Profiles (Top Players)

3.1 SGS SA

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Main business / business overview

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

3.1.4 Food safety testing revenue (in USD million) (2013-2018)

3.2 Eurofins Scientific

Continuation….

