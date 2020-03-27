This report includes market conditions and forecasts for global and major regions, with introduction of suppliers, regions, product types and final industries; and this report counts the types of products and the final industries in the world and main regions.

The report includes the following:

The report provides current data, historical insight and future forecasts.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the global next-generation data storage market, covering total global markets and major regions.

Data for 2017-2025 are included. The all-inclusive market is given by data on sales, consumption and prices (world total and by major region).

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3962926

The report presents the main world manufacturers.

The outlook for the new generation data storage market until 2025 is included (in sales, consumption and prices).

Market segment as follows:

by region / country

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan , Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.)

By type

Direct-attached storage

Network- attached storage (NAS)

Cloud Storage

Unified Storage

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Software-defined storage (SDS)

Others

Learn more about this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3962926

by end

-User / Application BFSI

Telecom and IT

Health

Energy

Government

Education and research

Others

by company

Dell EMC

HP

Western Digital

Kingston

Seagate

CA Technologies

NetApp

Intel

Hitachi

IBM

Cisco

Toshiba

Pure Storage

Nutanix

Tintri

Simplivity Corp

Scality

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/2017-2025-world-next-generation-data-storage-market-research-report-by-product-type-end-user-application -and-regions-countries

Contents

Market definition 1.1 Market segment overview

1.2 by type

1.3 by end use / application

2 World market by suppliers

2.1 Market share

2.2 Supplier profile

2.3 Supplier dynamics

3 World market by type

3.1 Market share

3.2 Introduction of end use by different products

4 World market by end use / application

4.1 Market share

4.2 Overview of consumption characteristics

4.2.1 Focused on preferences

4.2 .2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by strategy

4.2.4 Professional needs

5 World market by regions

5.1 Market share

5.2 Regional market growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa

6 North America market

6.1 by type

6.2 by end use / application

6.3 by region

7 Europe market

7.1 by type

7.2 by end use / application

7.3 by region

8 Asia-Pacific market

8.1 by type

8.2 by End use / application

8.3 by region

9 South American market

9.1 by type 10 Middle East and Africa market 10.1 by type 10.2 by end use / application 10.3 by region

9.2 by end use / application

9.3 by regions

Market forecasts 11.1 Global market forecasts (2020-2025)

11.2 Market forecasts by regions (2020-2025)

11.3 Market forecasts by type (2020-2025)

11.4 Market forecasts by end use / application (2020-2025)

12 major manufacturers

12. Dell EMC GP

batteries 12.1.2 Company overview <b <br = ””>

Continued….

About us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a one-off help for all your market research needs. We have an extensive database of reports from major publishers and authors around the world. We specialize in delivering personalized reports to our customers’ requirements. We have complete information about our publishers and are therefore sure of the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our customers to map their needs and we produce the perfect market research required for our customers.

Contact us:

Hector Costello

Senior Director –

Customer Relations 4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, USA

Telephone # : +1 (972) -362-8199; +91 895 659 5155