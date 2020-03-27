Huge Opportunity in Business Travel Market Ecosystem: Trending Technologies & Top Developments by Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT), American Express Global Business Travel, Expedia Group, Inc., Booking Holdings

Millennials are playing an important role in rapidly growing business travel market ecosystem, which is becoming tech savvy and value-driven and is seen as an important factor for global business travel market growth. Increasing business across the world upsurges requirements for corporate travel are fuelling the global business travel market ecosystem growth. Shifting preference of millennials for flexible working hours and remote working opportunities are seen as key indicators of growth. In recent years, there have been continuously evolving technologies such as mobile payments, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, which are boosting the overall global business travel market ecosystem.

The current generation has grown up with technologies and is comfortable with rapidly evolving technology applications. Additionally, employers are supporting their employees for Bleisure, where the trip includes business travel as well as leisure travel, which helps keep employees productive and retain them longer in their jobs. Travel companies and technology solution providers are collaborating with corporates to offer multiple benefits to their employees and earn profits for the business. These factors have been propelling the growth of global business travel market ecosystem over the years.

Key Players covered in this report are Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT), American Express Global Business Travel, Expedia Group, Inc., Booking Holdings, Inc., BCD Travel N.V., FCM Travel Solutions, TripActions Inc., Travel Leaders Group

Business Travel Market is analyzed by travel type like Veterans, Passionate High-tech, Passionate high-tech, Road Weary Travelers. Business Travel Market is analysed by purpose like Client meetings, Marketing & Sales.

Business Travel Market is by end user like BPO, IT, Finance, Automobile, IT, BPO, Finance, Entergy

