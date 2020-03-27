Report of Global Electric Clothes Dryer Market is generated by Orbis Research providing the comprehensive study of the industry. Orbis Research is considering the year 2019 as a base year and forecast period for predicting the growth of the market is 2020-2026. Orbis Research is delivering the reports of market research on several categories by an organized method of judging the client, examining market supply, researching, struggle and demand, accompanied by integrating the feedback of the client.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Electric Clothes Dryer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electric Clothes Dryer

1.2 Electric Clothes Dryer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Clothes Dryer Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Vented Electric Clothes Dryer

1.2.3 Non- Vented Electric Clothes Dryer

1.3 Electric Clothes Dryer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Electric Clothes Dryer Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Electric Clothes Dryer Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Electric Clothes Dryer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Electric Clothes Dryer Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Electric Clothes Dryer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Electric Clothes Dryer Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Electric Clothes Dryer Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electric Clothes Dryer Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Electric Clothes Dryer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Electric Clothes Dryer Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Electric Clothes Dryer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Electric Clothes Dryer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Electric Clothes Dryer Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Electric Clothes Dryer Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Electric Clothes Dryer Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Electric Clothes Dryer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Electric Clothes Dryer Production

3.4.1 North America Electric Clothes Dryer Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Electric Clothes Dryer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Electric Clothes Dryer Production

3.5.1 Europe Electric Clothes Dryer Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Electric Clothes Dryer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Electric Clothes Dryer Production

3.6.1 China Electric Clothes Dryer Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Electric Clothes Dryer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Electric Clothes Dryer Production

3.7.1 Japan Electric Clothes Dryer Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Electric Clothes Dryer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Electric Clothes Dryer Production

3.8.1 South Korea Electric Clothes Dryer Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Electric Clothes Dryer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter Four: Global Electric Clothes Dryer Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Electric Clothes Dryer Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Electric Clothes Dryer Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Electric Clothes Dryer Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Electric Clothes Dryer Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Electric Clothes Dryer Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Clothes Dryer Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Electric Clothes Dryer Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

Chapter Five: Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Electric Clothes Dryer Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Electric Clothes Dryer Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Electric Clothes Dryer Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Electric Clothes Dryer Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

Chapter Six: Global Electric Clothes Dryer Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Electric Clothes Dryer Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Electric Clothes Dryer Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Clothes Dryer Business

7.1 Amana

7.1.1 Amana Electric Clothes Dryer Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Amana Electric Clothes Dryer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Amana Electric Clothes Dryer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Amana Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Bosch

7.2.1 Bosch Electric Clothes Dryer Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Bosch Electric Clothes Dryer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Bosch Electric Clothes Dryer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Bosch Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Electrolux

7.3.1 Electrolux Electric Clothes Dryer Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Electrolux Electric Clothes Dryer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Electrolux Electric Clothes Dryer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Electrolux Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Frigidaire

7.4.1 Frigidaire Electric Clothes Dryer Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Frigidaire Electric Clothes Dryer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Frigidaire Electric Clothes Dryer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Frigidaire Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Haier

7.5.1 Haier Electric Clothes Dryer Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Haier Electric Clothes Dryer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Haier Electric Clothes Dryer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Haier Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Kenmore

7.6.1 Kenmore Electric Clothes Dryer Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Kenmore Electric Clothes Dryer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Kenmore Electric Clothes Dryer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Kenmore Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 LG

7.7.1 LG Electric Clothes Dryer Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 LG Electric Clothes Dryer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 LG Electric Clothes Dryer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 LG Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Maytag

7.8.1 Maytag Electric Clothes Dryer Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Maytag Electric Clothes Dryer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Maytag Electric Clothes Dryer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Maytag Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Samsung

7.9.1 Samsung Electric Clothes Dryer Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Samsung Electric Clothes Dryer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Samsung Electric Clothes Dryer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Samsung Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Indesit

7.10.1 Indesit Electric Clothes Dryer Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Indesit Electric Clothes Dryer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Indesit Electric Clothes Dryer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Indesit Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Miele

7.11.1 Miele Electric Clothes Dryer Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Miele Electric Clothes Dryer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Miele Electric Clothes Dryer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Miele Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Zanussi

7.12.1 Zanussi Electric Clothes Dryer Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Zanussi Electric Clothes Dryer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Zanussi Electric Clothes Dryer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Zanussi Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Hoover

7.13.1 Hoover Electric Clothes Dryer Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Hoover Electric Clothes Dryer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Hoover Electric Clothes Dryer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Hoover Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Siemens

7.14.1 Siemens Electric Clothes Dryer Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Siemens Electric Clothes Dryer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Siemens Electric Clothes Dryer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Siemens Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Beko

7.15.1 Beko Electric Clothes Dryer Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Beko Electric Clothes Dryer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Beko Electric Clothes Dryer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Beko Main Business and Markets Served

Chapter Eight: Electric Clothes Dryer Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Electric Clothes Dryer Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electric Clothes Dryer

8.4 Electric Clothes Dryer Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Electric Clothes Dryer Distributors List

9.3 Electric Clothes Dryer Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Electric Clothes Dryer (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Electric Clothes Dryer (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Electric Clothes Dryer (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Electric Clothes Dryer Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Electric Clothes Dryer Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Electric Clothes Dryer Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Electric Clothes Dryer Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Electric Clothes Dryer Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Electric Clothes Dryer Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Electric Clothes Dryer

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Electric Clothes Dryer by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Electric Clothes Dryer by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Electric Clothes Dryer by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Electric Clothes Dryer

Chapter Thirteen: Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Electric Clothes Dryer by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Electric Clothes Dryer by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Electric Clothes Dryer by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Electric Clothes Dryer by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

