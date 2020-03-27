Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) is a fully automated technique that uses common solvents to rapidly extract solid and semisolid samples. ASE operates at temperatures above the normal boiling point of most solvents, using pressure to keep the solvents in liquid form during the extraction process. Typically, ASE methods are completed in 15–25 min, while consuming only 15–50 mL of solvent. ASE was introduced in 1995 by Dionex Corporation and is recommended under US EPA Methods 3545 and 3545A for extraction of organ phosphorus pesticides.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

The Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) industry has a fast growth rate. The production of Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) increased from 435 Units in 2012 to 576 Unit in 2017, with an average growth rate of 7.38% Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) capacity utilization rate remained at around 89.44% in 2016.

