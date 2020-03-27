Pistons and crankshaft converts the linear reciprocating motion of piston to a rotary motion for engine power transmission. They are subject to extremely high mechanical impacts, rotational moments and high temperatures.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Connecting Rod Assembly in global markets, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Connecting Rod Assembly Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 118 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

MAHLE

Thyssenkrupp

MPG

Aichikikai

Linamar

Yuandong

JD Norman

Albon

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Iron Connecting Rod

Aluminum Connecting Rod

Steel Connecting Rod

Otther

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automotive Engine

Industrial Machinery Engine

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Connecting Rod Assembly market.

Chapter 1: Describe Connecting Rod Assembly Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Connecting Rod Assembly Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Connecting Rod Assembly Tablet, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Connecting Rod Assembly Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 : Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share.

Chapter 10 and 11 : Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12 : Chapter Eleven Connecting Rod Assembly market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15 : Describe Connecting Rod Assembly sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

