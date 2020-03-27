Helium is a chemical element with symbol He and atomic number 2. It is a rare atmospheric gas which is colorless, odorless, tasteless, nontoxic, nonflammable and only slightly soluble in water. The concentration of Helium in the atmosphere by volume percent is 5.24 x 10-4. Its boiling points and melting points are the lowest among all the elements and it exists only as a gas except in extremely cold conditions. Helium is principally shipped and used in either gaseous or liquid form for nuclear reactors, semiconductors, lasers, light bulbs, superconductivity, instrumentation, medical applications, cryogenics, MRI and R & D laboratory research.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Helium in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Helium Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 119 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

RasGas (QA)

Exxon (US)

Linde (US, AU)

Air Product (US)

Praxair (US)

Air Liquide (DZ)

Gazprom (RU)

PGNiG (PL)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Gaseous Helium

Liquid Helium

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Croygenics

Aerostatics

Semicconductor & Fiber Optics

Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography

Welding

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Helium market.

Chapter 1: Describe Helium Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Helium Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Helium Tablet, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Helium Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Helium market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Helium sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

