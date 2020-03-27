Botanical Supplements‎ Market 2020 world Industry analysis report may be a skilled and in-depth study on the market share, size, growth, trends, and 2025 forecast. To boot, it consists of calculable knowledge that’s evaluated with the assistance of appropriate set of methodologies and assumptions.

Synopsis of Botanical Supplements Market:

Botanical supplements include fresh or dried products in different forms, such as tablets, capsules, powders, and tea bags. Globally, garlic, ginger, santalum, plantago, ginseng, rhodiola extract, red clover extract, and soy extract are some of the most widely used botanical supplements.

Rising awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits associated with consumption of botanical supplements such as holy basil extract, which helps in reduction of anxiety is a major factor expected to drive growth in demand for botanical supplements. Owing to increasing advertisements and easy availability of botanical supplements over the counter, demand for these supplements is increasing. Currently, consumers are more inclined towards self-medication due to rising penetration of internet and social media. These factors are expected to drive growth of the market for botanical supplements globally over the forecast period.

Botanical Supplements Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

Ricola

Dabur

Procter

Ricola

Dabur

Procter

…

In the last few years, Europe has emerged as the largest market for botanical supplements, followed by Asia Pacific. In Asia Pacific, the long-standing tradition of using botanical medicine, the current economic development, and increasing urbanization are some factors driving the increasing demand for botanical supplements. Owing to these factors, Asia Pacific is expected to surpass Europe as the leading market for botanical supplements. The botanical supplements market is bifurcated into application (food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and personal care) and end user (adult women, adult men, baby boomers, and others).

Geographical Coverage

: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Market Segment by Product Type

Tablets

Capsules

Powders

Tea Bags

Others

Market Segment by Application

Drugs

Cosmetics

Food and Beverages

Table of Contents:-

Executive Summary

1 Botanical Supplements Market Overview

2 Global Botanical Supplements Market Competition by Manufacturers

4 Global Botanical Supplements Consumption by Regions

5 Global Botanical Supplements Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Botanical Supplements Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Botanical Supplements Business

8 Botanical Supplements Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global Botanical Supplements Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

