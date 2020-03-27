Insufflator Industry 2020 Global Market Research report gives you latest market size, share, growth, trends, segments, and forecast 2026. The global insufflator market was valued at USD 2,252.87 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3,224.19 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. However, in terms of volume, the global insufflator market accounted for 2.05 million units in 2018 and is expected to reach 2.48 million units by 2025 with a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. Insufflators are medical devices which delivers gas such as carbon dioxide under low pressure to open up a space within the body, usually to allow a sufficiently large viewing area during medical procedures.

The global market is primarily driven by the increase in number of ventral surgeries along with rising geriatric population globally. In addition, increasing consumption of tobacco & alcohol will also aid in supplementing the market growth. However, lack of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries might impede the market growth. The innovation in technologies of insufflator such as next generation CO2 Advanced Insufflator, integrated with outstanding technical features and controlled by the microprocessor of the latest generation might create lucrative opportunities in the market.

The global insufflator market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. Based on product type the market is segmented into low, high, and Medium Flow insufflator. Based on application the market is segmented into laparoscopy, endoscopy, intervention cardiology, radiology, and others. Further, based on region the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

On the basis of type, high flow insufflator dominated the global market in 2018 owing to the increase in minimally invasive procedures globally. Further, based on application, laparoscopy dominated the market in 2018 and accounted for about 34.58% share in the global market owing to growing incidence of gall bladder and gynecological disorders among the global population.

Global Insufflator Industry 2020 Research report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

The key players profiled in the market include:

Bracco Diagnostic Inc.

Karl Storz

Olympus Corporation

Northgate Technologies Inc.

Pentax Medical

Richard Wolf GmbH

Aesculap Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Conmed Corporation

Smith & Nephew

…

Furthermore, based on region North America dominated the global market owing to the popularity of minimally invasive surgeries. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional market in the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness endoscopic surgeries and growing incidence of colorectal cancer.

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

Low Flow

High Flow

Medium Flow

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

Laparoscopy

Endoscopy

Intervention Cardiology

Radiology

Other Applications

Finally by applications, this report focuses on consumption and growth rate of Insufflator in major applications.

