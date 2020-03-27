Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2019-2023

In this report, the global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

MDI is mostly used to manufacture rigid polyurethane foams which are widely used as insulators in construction, consumer appliances, industrial applications, packaging and other applications. It is also used in non-foam applications such as elastomers, paints & coating, and adhesives & sealants.

The global MDI market revenue is expected to reach USD 16 billion in 2016 with an estimated CAGR of 6.1% from 2011 to 2016 primarily due to strong sales growth in rigid foams. Positive volume growth is expected in the global MDI industry at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2011 to 2016 due to the rise in demand from developing economies such as India and China in Asia Pacific.

Rigid foams are the largest application segment of MDI which accounted for 56.1% of the global MDI industry revenue in 2011.The segment is expected to grow with CAGR of 6.2% during 2011 – 2016.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market, which is expected to reach USD 6 billion in 2016 with a CAGR of 8.0% during 2011 – 2016. The Asia Pacific MDI market is expected to have a volume share of 39.5% of the global MDI industry in 2016.

Continuous rise in MDI bulk price is observed since January 2009 on account of rise in feedstock (benzene) costs and rise in crude oil prices.

The global MDI industry is primarily categorized on the basis of raw material used and volume and pricing trends. This report categorizes the MDI industry into four geographic regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific and rest of the world (RoW).

Raw Materials

Crude Oil

Propylene

Aniline

Benzene

Applications

MDI Product Market Application

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Paints & Coatings

Adhesive & Sealants

Elastomers & binders

Countries Covered

Brazil

China

Germany

India

Italy

Japan

U.S.

United Kingdom

