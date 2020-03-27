Niche Market Research Report with Industry Analysis, Size, Trends and Forecast 2025 with Thriving Data is added by Orbis Research

The global Fantasy Sports market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Fantasy Sports by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Fantasy baseball

Micro-moment games

Fantasy golf

Fantasy car racing

Fantasy football

Other

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

CBS

DraftKings

ESPN

FanDuel

Yahoo

Ballr

Bovada

DraftDay

DraftTeam Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Aces

Fantasy Fued

Fantrax

MGT Capital Investments

Victiv

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Private

Commercial

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Fantasy Sports Industry

Figure Fantasy Sports Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Fantasy Sports

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Fantasy Sports

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Fantasy Sports

Table Global Fantasy Sports Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Fantasy Sports Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Fantasy baseball

Table Major Company List of Fantasy baseball

3.1.2 Micro-moment games

Table Major Company List of Micro-moment games

3.1.3 Fantasy golf

Table Major Company List of Fantasy golf

3.1.4 Fantasy car racing

Table Major Company List of Fantasy car racing

3.1.5 Fantasy football

Table Major Company List of Fantasy football

3.1.6 Other

Table Major Company List of Other

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Fantasy Sports Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Fantasy Sports Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Fantasy Sports Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Fantasy Sports Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Fantasy Sports Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Fantasy Sports Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 CBS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 CBS Profile

Table CBS Overview List

4.1.2 CBS Products & Services

4.1.3 CBS Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of CBS (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 DraftKings (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 DraftKings Profile

Table DraftKings Overview List

4.2.2 DraftKings Products & Services

4.2.3 DraftKings Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of DraftKings (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 ESPN (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 ESPN Profile

Table ESPN Overview List

4.3.2 ESPN Products & Services

4.3.3 ESPN Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ESPN (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 FanDuel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 FanDuel Profile

Table FanDuel Overview List

4.4.2 FanDuel Products & Services

4.4.3 FanDuel Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of FanDuel (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Yahoo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Yahoo Profile

Table Yahoo Overview List

4.5.2 Yahoo Products & Services

4.5.3 Yahoo Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Yahoo (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Ballr (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Ballr Profile

Table Ballr Overview List

4.6.2 Ballr Products & Services

4.6.3 Ballr Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ballr (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Bovada (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Bovada Profile

Table Bovada Overview List

4.7.2 Bovada Products & Services

4.7.3 Bovada Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Bovada (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 DraftDay (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 DraftDay Profile

Table DraftDay Overview List

4.8.2 DraftDay Products & Services

4.8.3 DraftDay Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of DraftDay (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 DraftTeam Fantasy Sports (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 DraftTeam Fantasy Sports Profile

Table DraftTeam Fantasy Sports Overview List

4.9.2 DraftTeam Fantasy Sports Products & Services

4.9.3 DraftTeam Fantasy Sports Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of DraftTeam Fantasy Sports (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Fantasy Aces (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Fantasy Aces Profile

Table Fantasy Aces Overview List

4.10.2 Fantasy Aces Products & Services

4.10.3 Fantasy Aces Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Fantasy Aces (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Fantasy Fued (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Fantasy Fued Profile

Table Fantasy Fued Overview List

4.11.2 Fantasy Fued Products & Services

4.11.3 Fantasy Fued Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Fantasy Fued (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Fantrax (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Fantrax Profile

Table Fantrax Overview List

4.12.2 Fantrax Products & Services

4.12.3 Fantrax Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Fantrax (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 MGT Capital Investments (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 MGT Capital Investments Profile

Table MGT Capital Investments Overview List

4.13.2 MGT Capital Investments Products & Services

4.13.3 MGT Capital Investments Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of MGT Capital Investments (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Victiv (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Victiv Profile

Table Victiv Overview List

4.14.2 Victiv Products & Services

4.14.3 Victiv Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Victiv (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Fantasy Sports Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Fantasy Sports Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Fantasy Sports Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Fantasy Sports Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Fantasy Sports Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Fantasy Sports Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Fantasy Sports Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Fantasy Sports Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Fantasy Sports MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Fantasy Sports Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Fantasy Sports Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Private

Figure Fantasy Sports Demand in Private , 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Fantasy Sports Demand in Private , 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Commercial

Figure Fantasy Sports Demand in Commercial , 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Fantasy Sports Demand in Commercial , 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Fantasy Sports Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Fantasy Sports Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Fantasy Sports Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Fantasy Sports Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Fantasy Sports Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Fantasy Sports Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Fantasy Sports Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Fantasy Sports Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Fantasy Sports Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Fantasy Sports Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Fantasy Sports Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Fantasy Sports Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Fantasy Sports Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Fantasy Sports Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Fantasy Sports Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Fantasy Sports Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Fantasy Sports Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Fantasy Sports Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Fantasy Sports Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Fantasy Sports Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Fantasy Sports Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Fantasy Sports Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Fantasy Sports Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Fantasy Sports Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Fantasy Sports Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Fantasy Sports Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Fantasy Sports Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Fantasy Sports Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Fantasy Sports Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Fantasy Sports Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Fantasy Sports Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Fantasy Sports Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Fantasy Sports Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Fantasy Sports Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

