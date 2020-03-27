The report aims to provide an overview of global Machine Learning Market with detailed market segmentation by component, solution, service and geography. The global Machine Learning Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Urbanization, efforts to control pollution and improved lifestyle are key factors driving the Machine Learning Market in coming year.

An off-the-shelf report on Machine Learning Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2025.

Leading Machine Learning Market Players: Company Profiles

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

BigML, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

Google Inc.

ai

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

GLOBAL MACHINE LEARNING – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Solution

Software

Services

By Deployment Model

Cloud/ MLaaS

On-premise

By End-User

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

Others

By Geography

Machine Learning Market Insights

Demand for superior customer service, efficient operations, and improved sales revenue

All the industries across the region are embracing IoT, big data, analytics to further explore the use cases for businesses and provide superior customer services, adopt efficient business operations, and improve the sales revenue. The nature of the business is becoming very competitive and to compete efficiently, enterprises nowadays relying more on business analytics. Traditionally, business analytical tools were used to project sales from the data about events that were a week or month old. With the advancement of machine learning technology which learns at real time and provides real-time recommendations or patterns, which helps in offering personalized user experience, computing real-time dynamic pricing, optimizing supply chain management and so on. These features are expected to fuel the machine learning market during the forecast period.

Rising adoption of cloud-based machine learning

By the end of 2017, the cloud computing industry had achieved significant adoption across all the major industries worldwide. Owing to this trend the companies are anticipated to produce high-quality service by adopting cloud-based machine learning services. The machine learning technology is quite expensive and complex to be built in-house by every enterprise. Not every mid-size or to some extent even the large enterprises may not require the full applications of machine learning technology. The specific use of machine learning to the specific use cases for each enterprise is considered as the best business model of machine learning technology. Hence, in the coming years, cloud adoption is further expected to gain high traction and expected to become a priority for each type of enterprises. This impact of cloud-based machine learning services would result in generating multiple opportunities for the vendors in machine learning market.

