The Plastic Conduit Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Plastic Conduit Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Plastic Conduit Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Plastic conduit is a cable routing and protection, which benefits from robust construction and design. Plastic conduits are widely used in various industry verticals such as manufacturing, construction, telecommunication, and among others. This wide range of applications propels the growth of the plastic conduit market. Furthermore, emerging trends toward the cable-in conduit system and increased use of plastic conduits in residential as well as commercial buildings are boosting the demand for the plastic conduit market. The use of conduit is safer, providing protection even in damp and hazardous locations. Also, it is an effective way to protect the wiring system from environmental conditions. Hence, raising the demand for the plastic conduit that drives the growth of the market.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. ABB

2. AKG Group

3. Allied Tube and Conduit

4. Atkore International

5. Cantex Inc.

6.Dura-Line

7. Hubbell.

8. Precision

9. Prime Conduit, Inc.

10. Schneider Electric

Growing demand for a highly secure and safe wiring system is a rise in the demand for the plastic conduit that fuels the growth of the market. Increasing the use of plastic conduit over the metallic conduit is further propels the growth of the market. Plastic conduit offers various benefits such as protection against impact from temperature, protection against moisture, henceforth boosting the growth of the market. Increasing commercial and residential buildings in emerging nations such as India, Japan, China, and others are expected to drive the growth of the plastic conduit market.

The global plastic conduit market is segmented on the basis of type, material, industry vertical. On the basis of type the market is segmented as rigid conduits, flexible conduits. On the basis of material the market is segmented as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP), high density polyethylene (HDPE),Others. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as manufacturing, construction, IT and telecom, healthcare, others.

