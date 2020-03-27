The Precision Ball Screw Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Precision Ball Screw Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Precision Ball Screw Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

A ball screw is an assembly that converts rotary motion to linear motion. A precision ball screw is designed to provide high performance solutions and has various applications across different industrial activities. Increasing the use of ball screw owing to its benefits such as low friction and high efficiency that propels the growth of the precision ball screw market. The need to convert rotary motion in linear motion in medical devices and various laboratory equipment is one of the major factors that drive the growth of the market.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Barnes Industries, Inc.

2. Bosch Rexroth Corporation

3. Hiwin Corporation

4. KSS Co.,Ltd.

5. KURODA Precision Industries Ltd.

6.NSK Ltd.

7. PMI GROUP

8. Schaeffler Technologies AG and Co. KG

9. TBI MOTION Technology Co., Ltd.

10. THK CO., LTD.

A Ball Screw achieves low noise, small torque fluctuations, and long-term maintenance-free operation, hence increasing the adoption of a precision ball screw that propels the growth of the market. A precision ball screw has the ability to adjust within micron accuracy and also has high mechanical efficiency, henceforth its gaining popularity among its end-user that propels the growth of the precision ball screw market. Increasing the application of precision ball screws in semiconductors, laboratories, and medical are expected to drive the growth of the precision ball screw market.

The global precision ball screw market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as ground type, rolled type. On the basis end-user the market is segmented as medical, laboratory, semiconductor, others.

