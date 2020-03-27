The IoT Security Market research report shows insight into the significant members of the global mobile AI market that are working to meet the needs of the customer base. This report reviews members’ generation processes, cost creation, structure estimates, value chains, support costs, limit usage, plant areas, raw material sources and proximity to the world. The IoT Security Market report considers each driver’s money-related structure and assesses capital speculation, fund flow, income results, gain, volume and speed of development. The predictions included in the report were inferred using the demonstrated research system and assumptions.

Network security market comprise largest market share among all five security types and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The demand for network security solutions is highly influenced by rising demand for security solutions for the cloud technology. Also, intensive use of virtualization has raised the vulnerability of networks to certain threats such as, malware or defective processes that are reducing the efficiency of the hypervisor.

Leading IoT Security Market Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corp.

Infineon Technologies

Intel Corporation

Symantec Corporation

ARM Holdings

NXP Semiconductor

INSIDE Secure

Gemalto NV

Trend Micro, Inc.

Synopsys

ESCRYPT

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Microchip Technologies Inc.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the IoT security market in coming year is growing appearance of Blockchain in IoT security market. Blockchain technology is capable of being used in tracking billions of connected devices, enable the processing of transactions and coordination between devices, allow for significant savings to IoT industry manufacturers. This decentralized approach is anticipated to eliminate single points of failure, creating a more resilient ecosystem for devices to run on. The cryptographic algorithms used by blockchain, is expected to make consumer data more private. The blockchain in IoT can be applied to connected vehicles, smart appliances and supply chain sensors.

IoT Security market by application is segmented as smart home, connected car, information & communication technology, smart factories, BFSI, smart retail, smart healthcare, smart transportation, wearable and others. The growing security concern in BFSI industry sector in order to safeguard user identity and theft of financial data are some of the trends contributing to the growing IoT security market. Almost all the end-user application segment are gradually moving towards digitalization and are becoming more friendly to smart devices and internet network, which is rising the security concern and use of IoT security solution.

