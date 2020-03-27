This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of White Biotechnology Market covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

Industrial applications of biotechnology hold many promises for sustainable development. Branch of biotechnology that “uses living cells- from enzymes, yeast, plants, and bacteria to synthesize novel products that require less energy consumption, easily degradable and create less waste during production” is referred as White Biotechnology. Development of this industry is, at present, driven by the growing acceptance of new technology trends such as bioprocess modeling and metabolic modeling. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding environmental and functional benefits of using biofuel in developed and developing economies is predicted to be the major driver for the growth of white biotechnology market.

In addition, factors such as growing demand for bioplastics, favourable government policies, constant research, and innovation to develop effective and high-quality API and cost reduction in production process augment the industry growth significantly. Regulatory authorities are continually striving to improve predictability and efficiency for the future products of biotechnology through their constant efforts. Governments in the U.S., China, Brazil, South East Asia, India, and European countries have implemented several favourable policies of tax reduction and fiscal incentives to promote the white biotechnology applications. For instance, the Executive Office of the President (EOP) introduced a memorandum, on July 2, 2015, directing the primary agencies that regulate the products of biotechnology to update the Coordinated Framework for the Regulation of Biotechnology. The agency is constantly engaged in developing a long-term strategy to ensure that the Federal biotechnology regulatory system is prepared to strengthen the future landscape of biotechnology products.

Based on products, the market is divided as Biomaterials, Biofuels, Industrial Enzymes, and Biochemical. Biofuels and biochemical are the largest revenue generating segment. In 2017, these segments have captured more than 70% revenue share of the worldwide white biotechnology industry revenue. Furthermore, the unstable price of conventional fuels such as natural gas, natural oil, and coal has created a prospective opportunity for these segments.

The industry finds wide applications in food & feed additive, bioenergy, pharmaceutical ingredients, personal care, and household products. Among which, bioenergy is expected to be the leading application as it eliminates the detrimental environmental effects of fossil-based fuel. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical industry extensively employs white biotechnology in order to develop antibodies, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and other complex biomolecules. This segment is anticipated to capture more than 20% revenue share of the global market throughout the study period.

