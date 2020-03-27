

Coast Dental Services

Mydentist

Abano Healthcare Group

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)

1300SMILES

American Dental Partners

Apollo White Dental

Aspen Dental Management

Axiss Dental

Birner Dental Management Services

Brighter Dental Care

Dental Services Group

Enel-Med

Floss Dental

Folktandvrden Stockholms ln

Gentle Dentistry

Great Expressions Dental Centers

Healthway Medical

InterDent

Kool Smiles

Laboratorio Lucas Nicolas

Midwest Dental

Northwestern Management Services

Novadent

Oasis Dental Care

Oral Care AB

Oral Hammaslkrit

Orasolv AB

Pacific Dental Services

PlusTerveys Oy

Praktikertjnst AB

ReachOut Healthcare America

Smile Brands

On the basis Of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Dental Services market share and growth rate of Dental Services for each application, including-

Hospitals

Dental clinics and laboratories

Others

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Dental Services market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Examination and diagnosis

Restorative dentistry

Periodontics

Extraction of teeth under local anaesthesia and curettage of infected socket

Preventive dentistry and oral health education

Pediatric Dentistry (0 to 18 years old)

Dental Services Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

