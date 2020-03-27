This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Collagen Market covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

Collagen is a structural protein, found in human’s muscle, bone, tendons, and skin. Endogenous collagen is primarily synthesized by the human body. Whereas, the exogenous type is the synthetic form, used for the cosmetic and medical purpose. Increasing research and development activities by key players have expanded end-use applications of collagen solutions. Growing number of applications of this product in cell culture, tissue engineering, biomaterials, cosmetic and wellness products and food & beverages industries support market growth significantly. Furthermore, rising concerns regarding health and fitness, changing lifestyles, consumer preference toward high nutrition products, and growing approvals of gelatine in food products are some factors, augmenting the industry growth to great extent. The market is, on another side, highly regulated with regulations related to the procurement and processing of animal-based raw materials used for the extraction of collagen. Key players have to strictly comply with the standards set by regulatory bodies for animal-based raw materials for human consumption. In addition, this animal-based product possesses a potential threat to human health in terms of transfer of zoonotic diseases which will adversely affect the industry growth.

Collagen is extracted from various animal sources including porcine, poultry, bovine, and marine waste. The specific processes that are used for extracting collagen from each source reflect in the types and the functional properties of collagen required for different applications. Considering such parameters, the global collagen industry is broadly categorized into the source, product, and application. In terms of source, the industry is divided into Porcine, Bovine, Marine, and Poultry. The bovine segment accounted for the highest revenue share with over 34% share of the global market in 2017. Bovine is commonly found in cow hides, cartilage, and bones and is the most common source for developing collagen products.

Product segment is segmented as Native, Hydrolyzed and Gelatin. Among which, hydrolyzed product is anticipated to grow with the fastest growth rate due to rising demand for this product in cosmetics formulations. Based on application, the market is divided into cosmetics, healthcare and food and beverages. Healthcare and food & beverages are considered to be the major contributor to the product demand. Applications such as dental, bone reconstruction, cardiology, drug delivery, tissue engineering among others are covered under healthcare category.

