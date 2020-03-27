This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Parenteral Nutrition Market covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

Parenteral nutrition (also termed as Total Parenteral Nutrition) is a sterile solution that contains macronutrient (i.e. lipid, carbohydrate etc.) and micronutrient (minerals, vitamins etc.). The solution is directly infused into the bloodstream through an intravenous infusion pump, bypassing the digestive system. Special types of intravenous catheters such as Broviac, Hickman, and triple or double lumen catheters are used for this purpose. The growth of this industry is majorly attributed to the rising number of malnutrition cases across the globe. According to the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, more than two billion people suffer from a different form of malnutrition worldwide. As per the organization, globally, more than 2.6 million children die due to the lack of proper nutrition every year.

Parenteral nutrition enables an individual in achieving proper nutritional intake in a timely manner. Thereby, the demand for nutrient uptake through the parenteral route is increasing with the rising number of people with malnutrition, driving the industry growth. Other factors such as an aging population coupled with rising prevalence of chronic medical conditions spur the growth of this industry over the forecast period. On the contrary, potential complications associated with parenteral nutrition such as Intravenous access-related trauma, Air embolus, and Thrombophlebitis hampers the market growth to some extent.

In terms of nutrient type, the market is categorized as Parenteral Lipid Emulsion, Carbohydrates, Trace elements, Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, and Vitamins & Minerals. Single dose amino acid solution accounted for the highest share. In 2017, the segment recorded USD 1.5 billion and is projected to dominate the industry over the study period. Developing regions such as the Asia Pacific and Latin America are the target market for single dose amino acid solutions owing to the rising incidences of protein deficiency diseases such as Kwashiorkor and Marasmus. Nirmin (Nirlife Pharma) and Aminosyn (Hospira, Inc.) are some of the commercially available products under this segment. However, parenteral lipid emulsions and carbohydrates are anticipated to grow with a lucrative growth rate over the study period.

Region wise, North America and Europe accounted for more than 75% revenue share collectively in 2017. Aggressive strategies adopted by leading players to expand their presence in these regions act as a potential driver for industry growth. For instance, in August 2017, Baxter collaborated with the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN) which aims to increase awareness regarding the appropriate use of nutritional therapy.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Parenteral Nutrition Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Parenteral Nutrition Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Parenteral Nutrition Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Overview

5.2 Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Parenteral Nutrition Market

