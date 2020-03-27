According to the World Health Organization (WHO), pulmonary arterial hypertension is a debilitating condition, characterized by the elevated pulmonary vascular resistance and pulmonary arterial pressure. The condition may lead to the failure of right ventricular or patient’s death. PAH can be hereditable, idiopathic, or associated with conditions such as congenital heart disease, connective tissue disease, hypertension, and HIV infection. PAH is categorized under rate disease as the prevalence of this disorder is very low, with an estimated prevalence around 15 to 50 cases per million population. However, the prevalence of this disorder is increasing during the past few years owing to the risk factors such as smoking, tobacco consumption, sedentary lifestyle, and other idiopathic conditions.

The market for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension is primarily driven by the favourable government initiatives for the development of orphan drugs. The government provides benefits in terms of enhanced patent protection term, tax incentives etc. Rare Disease Act 2002 and The Orphan Drug Act (ODA) 1983 are the two important acts which facilitate the distribution and ethical usage of orphan therapeutics. For instance, The ODA facilitates tax credits up to 50.0% of overall research cost, protocol assistance, waiver in U.S. FDA fees and clinical tax incentives. This fact would, in turn, encourage key players to invest in this industry, augmenting the market growth to great extent.

Get Sample Copy at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AVMI00018900

Furthermore, growing awareness coupled with a well-planned reimbursement structure resulted in superlative diagnosis rate for PAH conditions across the globe, driving the industry growth. However, patent expiry of blockbuster therapeutics pulls back the industry growth to some extent. For instance, drugs such as Uptravi (2023), Orenitram (2024), and Opsumit are expired in near future. Additionally, this condition is often not diagnosed in a timely manner owing to its symptoms are subtle, and is confused with many other disease conditions. This fact would, in turn, further reduce the number of patients undergoing PAH treatment, hampering the market growth to some extent.

In terms of drug class, the industry is categorized as Prostacyclin and Analogs, Soluble Guanylyl Cyclase (SGC) Stimulators, Endothelin receptor antagonist (ERA) and Phosphodiesterase-5. An ERA dominated the market with a substantial share of over 40% throughout the study period. On another hand, drugs targeting the prostacyclin pathway reported global sales of over USD 2.3 billion in 2017. Iloprost (Ventavis from Actelion), Epoprostenol (Veletri from Actelion and Flolan from GSK), Treprostinil (Tyvaso, Remodulin, and Orenitram from United Therapeutics) are some of the prostacyclin analogs approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of PAH. SGC stimulators are the lowest revenue generating drug class owing to the availability of other effective therapeutics.

Ask for Discount at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AVMI00018900

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Overview

5.2 Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AVMI00018900

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.