The pharmerging industry covers the study for developing countries where the use of pharmaceuticals is rapidly growing and is projected to experience strong growth in the future period. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, Russia, and South Africa among others are considered under the research scope. Drug spending in these economies is increasing at a constant rate, making them attractive targets for drug manufacturers to invest in. For instance, as per the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations, pharmerging economies account for around 50% of absolute growth in drug spending every year.

There is a constant rise of people affected by chronic disorders due to the lifestyle changes. The number of cardiovascular, cancer, respiratory and diabetes patients are increasing monumentally. For example, cardiovascular conditions such as strokes, coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, and cardiomyopathy are expected to be the major causes of mortality and morbidity in developing countries across the world. As per the World Health Organization statistics, more than 80% of cardiovascular deaths occur in low to middle-income countries. Additionally, an aging population, higher standards of living and advancement in technologies in the medical sector have led to a sharp increase in life expectancy. As a consequence, longer-lived individuals will create upward pressure on demand for pharmaceuticals & healthcare services. All such facts would in turn open up a new market for healthcare treatment that have traditionally been targeted at developed region patients.

In terms of product types, the industry is divided into Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare. Pharmaceuticals segment is further categorized as Patented, Generic and Over-the-Counter Therapeutics. In 2017, generic pharmaceuticals recorded USD 198.7 billion and the segment is projected to grow with strong CAGR during the future period. Healthcare segment is bifurcated as Medical Devices, In-Vitro Diagnostics, and others.

Geographically, the industry is broadly categorized into Tier I, Tier II and Tier III economies. Chinese pharmerging market covers under the Tier I category which is considered one amongst the highest revenue generating country. In 2017, this category has captured over 52% of the worldwide market. According to China’s Ministry of Finance (MOF), healthcare expenditure in the country has increased by 10% in 2016. Due to this fact, out-of-pocket spending for healthcare needs in China has decreased, as the penetration of insurance has increased. As of 2015, almost 95.0% of the population is enrolled in at least one public health insurance scheme.

