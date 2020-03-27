This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Revenue Cycle Management Market covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

Revenue cycle management is a software used for medical activities such as medical billing, scheduling of appointments, keeping a track of the patient’s registration and tracking final payments. Primary objective to implement this system in a healthcare organization is to develop effective policies and processes that enable organizations to stay financially fit. The RCM system combines the clinical part of the medical sector to the business part of it and thus combining administrative data like insurance provider details, and patient name with the treatment type.

Favorable government policies play an important role in stimulating the demand for revenue cycle management. For instance, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) implemented in the U.S., focuses on expanding health insurance coverage to individuals. The act is aimed to improve the quality of healthcare services and reduce the cost of care. The expanding insurance coverage is anticipated to increase the number of reimbursements as well as denials that need to be managed through RCM. Additionally, rising healthcare spending will increase the number of medical facilities thus the demand for solutions such as revenue cycle management systems to manage healthcare services. However, the dearth of skilled professionals who can efficiently manage this system hampers the overall industry growth.

Type segment is bifurcated into Integrated and Standalone. Of these, integrated RCM process captured a major chunk of revenue, over 65% share in 2017. The integrated process provides a coordinated and streamlined format for financial activities via single platform. Growing customer’s preference for volume-based payments instead of value-based payments has supported the segment demand significantly.

Based on product types, the industry is categorized as Software and Services. Services segment is the largest market and it appears to be growing at a strong rate during the study period. Services are particularly focused on billing & administrative function of the organization. Services such as clinical documentation, patient health information entry, medical coding, charge capture, and patient accounts management are mostly outsourced to medical facilities.

