This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Poultry Diagnostics Market covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

Poultry disease outbreak is the prime factor responsible for significant growth of the poultry diagnostics market. For instance, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE)’s data stated that in July 2017, Vietnam reported the outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu H5N1 strains. As per this data, the virus has affected more than 1,140 birds and has killed 300 birds. Moreover, recently in June 2017, an outbreak of H5N8 influenza virus was observed. These outbreaks have created steep demand for diagnostic services across the globe.

Thereby, companies and private organizations are actively engaged in developing effective solutions to cure poultry diseases. For instance, MediLabSecure, a laboratory network project, was established which aims to identify emerging viruses and pathogens in 19 countries in the Mediterranean regions. Moreover, advancements in technologies are considered to be the high impact rendering driver. For instance, BioChek offers highly sensitive and specific PCR test kit that allows simultaneous detection of the Newcastle disease virus in extracts from poultry. On the flip side, it is noted that with the risk of natural calamities, disease outbreaks, and economic uncertainties, farmers are hesitating to invest in poultry production. This has adverse repercussions on the market growth. Moreover, the industry demands significant capital investment, posing a potential threat for market growth.

Get Sample Copy at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AVMI00018795

Technology-wise, the market is divided into Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay, Polymerase Chain Reaction, and others. In 2017, ELISA tests have captured over 50% revenue share of the worldwide poultry diagnostics test types market. This test can be used for vaccination evaluation and as a diagnostic purpose for poultry diseases.

In 1985, IDEXX Laboratories introduced the first commercial poultry ELISA for the diagnosis of infectious bursal disease (IBD). ELISA test offers accurate and cost-efficient analysis with greater sensitivity & specificity which support the segment growth. The test is also capable of high throughput testing which can be useful in case of disease outbreak. Newcastle disease, avian encephalomyelitis, mycoplasmosis, and reovirus are some of the diseases which can be diagnosed by using ELISA.

Ask for Discount at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AVMI00018795

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Poultry Diagnostics Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Poultry Diagnostics Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Poultry Diagnostics Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Poultry Diagnostics Market Overview

5.2 Global Poultry Diagnostics Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Poultry Diagnostics Market

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AVMI00018795

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.