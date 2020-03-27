This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Transcriptomics Technologies Market covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

Transcriptomics is defined as the study of RNA transcripts that are produced by the genome under specific conditions in specified cell bodies. These transcriptomics datasets are products by various high-throughput methods such as next-generation sequencing and microarray analysis as it usually demands quantitative measurement of thousands of genes. Primary aim behind transcriptome analysis is to identify differentially expressed genes and to gain proper understanding on disease condition.

According to the International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology transcriptomic is aimed to establish the genetic cause of disease conditions by analyzing DNA or RNA profiles through advanced computational models. The industry is majorly driven by the continuous technological up-gradation, rising demand for more compact and reliable products, and the introduction of robust and efficient methodologies. For instance, Affymetrix, Inc. introduced the GeneChip microarray in 1993 and to date, the company is engaged in continuous product modification to achieve higher efficiencies.

Genome Analyzer by Illumina, Inc., AB SOLiD by Life Technologies Corporation, and Roche 454 and HeliScope by Helicos Biotechnologies are the technologically updated system available in the market currently. Furthermore, growing demand for personalized medicine ensures a potential opportunity in the commercialization of transcriptome research results. Despite the industry is on a high growth trajectory, some potential threats exist such as lack of skilled personnel and efficient data tools that will likely to restraint the growth prospects going forward.

In terms of technology, the industry is divided into Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Gene Regulation Technologies, Microarray, and Next Generation Sequencing. PCR (also termed as molecular photocopying) captured the highest share among the different technologies owing to its associated advantages such as high sensitivity, better precision, and cost-effectiveness. The high sensitivity of this technique enables amplification of very small amounts of genetic material samples. Application segment is categorized as Drug Discovery & Research, Clinical Diagnostics, Bioinformatics and Comparative Transcriptomics. Adoption of transcriptomics in drug discovery and research is increasing rapidly and thus this application holds the largest revenue share throughout the review period.

