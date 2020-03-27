The growing importance of smartening a country’s power grid system is heightened by the developing consumer model happening through the rise in decentralized power generation systems, such as Waste-to-Power, and Rooftop Solar PV technologies. The advent of smart cities and smart grids is also proving as a major driver for smart utility management adoption. Furthermore, innovation in battery technology is allowing smaller devices with longer operating times. Integration of cloud technologies is also expected to provide opportunities to grow in this area.

The global smart utilities management market is expected to register a CAGR of +18%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2027). The scope of the market covers the smart utilities management service.

A new report as an Smart Utilities Management market that includes a comprehensive analysis of the global market. This includes investigating past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Accurate data on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies in this particular market are mentioned. This report provides a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period. The report also presents thorough qualitative and quantitative data that affect the expected impact of these factors on the market’s future growth prospects.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, IBM Corporation, Atos SE, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., Siemens AG, Tendrill Inc., Itron Inc., AutoGrid Systems Inc, EcoFactor Inc.

For a detailed competitive analysis, the Global Smart Utilities Management Market is segmented on the basis of region, application, and product type. By region, the global sales market is divided into Asia-pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. Major industries are concentrating on distributing their products and services across various provinces. Moreover, acquisitions and unions from some of the leading administrations are on the cards in the near future. Efforts are being taken by most of the companies to improve their research and development activities to introduce innovations. All these factors are predicted to propel the Global Smart Utilities Management Market.

Analysis of Smart Utilities Management market and its upcoming growth prospects is been mentioned with maximum precision. This study includes an elaborative summary of market which also includes snapshots that offer depth of information of various other segmentations. Through qualitative and quantitative analysis of key factors which are responsible for boosting or hampering the market growth and the promising opportunities in market have been provide.

Major highlights of the global research report:

-In-depth analysis of the degree of competition across the globe

-Estimation of global market values and volumes

-Global market analysis through industry analysis tools such as SWOT and Porter’s five analysis

-Business profiling of prominent companies across the global regions like North America, Latin America, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe

-Detailed elaboration on global market value, volume, and penetration

-Global market growth projections

-Detailed description on development policies and plans

-Analytical study on drivers, restraints, opportunities, hindrances, inadequacies, challenges and strengths

