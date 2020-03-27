New Research Report on Dietetic Confectionery Coatings Market, 2019-2025

The recent market report on the global Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

The extensive report fragments the Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market into multiple segments such as product type, regions, end uses, and industries.

Key players

Cargill Inc., Mantrose-Hauser Co., Inc., Keystone Confectionery Coatings, Bloomer Chocolate Company, Capol, Kerry Inc., Barry Callebaut etc. are some of the major key players in the global dietetic confectionery coatings market.

Global Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market: Key developments

Manufacturers of dietetic confectionery coatings are introducing organic coatings following the current market trend of organic products. For example; Capol, one of the leading company in the manufacturing of confectionery coatings introduced two non-GMO and organically produced coatings product line in 2016. The product is an acacia-based coating, which has started to appear in various products such as gummies, snacks, and chewing gums in the North America market. Barry Callebaut in July 2017 introduced FortiPro brand, a chocolate coating with around 20% protein per serving.

Kerry Taste and Nutrition in April 2018, announced the acquisition of Spanish coating supplier company Hasenosa. This will lead to expanding the portfolio of the company in the European coating market.

Global Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market: Opportunity

The confectionery coating market volume is growing owing to the high demand in European and North American countries with the invent of protein-rich and low- or no-sugar products. The increasing market size of the confectioneries will increase the opportunity for dietetic confectionery coating market in Europe and North America. In the Asia Pacific, owing to the GDP rise of countries such as India, Japan, China, and South Korea highest growth rate of the dietetic confectionery market is expected.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in the dietetic confectionery coatings Market

Competition & Companies involved

Technology Used In the Extraction and Refining Of dietetic confectionery coatings Market

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from dietetic confectionery coatings industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of the dietetic confectionery coatings. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

