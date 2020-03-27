The GigE or gigabit ethernet camera are widely used in applications that require multiple cameras and faster data transfer rates. The low installation cost of these cameras and high data rates is rapidly increasing the adoption of these cameras. Major countries, including China, are investing heavily in connected transport infrastructure, which further creates a positive outlook for the industry players during the forecast period.

The GigE camera market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to its faster transfer rates along with the ability to connect with multiple devices. Moreover, efficiency in data transfer is yet another factor expected to drive the growth of the market. However, excessive load on the due to high speed and resolution capabilities may hamper the growth of the GigE camera market during the forecast period. On the other hand, government initiatives towards the development of transportation infrastructure and security in emerging economies offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players over the coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Basler AG, Baumer, FLIR Systems, Inc., IMPERX, Inc, JAI A/S, Sensor Technologies America, Inc, Sony Corporation, Teledyne DALSA, TOSHIBA TELI CORPORATION

The “Global GigE camera Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of GigE camera market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type, end user and geography. The global GigE camera market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading GigE camera market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global GigE camera market is segmented on the basis of technology, type and end user. Based on technology, the market is segmented as Charge Coupled Device (CCD) and Complementary Metal- Oxide – Semiconductor (CMOS). On the basis of the type, the market is segmented as line scan and area scan. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as healthcare and pharmaceutical, military and defense, industrial, traffic security & surveillance and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global GigE camera market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The GigE camera market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting GigE camera market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis on a global scenario.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. GIGE CAMERA MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. GIGE CAMERA MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. GIGE CAMERA MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. GIGE CAMERA MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY

8. GIGE CAMERA MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

9. GIGE CAMERA MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER

10. GIGE CAMERA MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. GIGE CAMERA MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. ALLIED VISION TECHNOLOGIES GMBH

12.2. BASLER AG

12.3. BAUMER

12.4. FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.

12.5. IMPERX, INC

12.6. JAI A/S

12.7. SENSOR TECHNOLOGIES AMERICA, INC

12.8. SONY CORPORATION

12.9. TELEDYNE DALSA

12.10. TOSHIBA TELI CORPORATION

13. APPENDIX

