The Report of Global Pre-Filled Saline Syringes Market by The Insight Partners Covers the Information like Global Pre-Filled Saline Syringes Market Growth, Prominent Players, Upcoming Trends, Business Analysis, chapter-wise Description followed by various user perceptions.

The Global Pre-Filled Saline Syringes Market accounted to US$ 402.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 744.4 Mn by 2027.

Request Sample Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005460/

Hospital-acquired infections affect the patients not only during their stay in the hospitals but also post patient’s discharge from hospitals. Pre-filled saline syringes are designed to reduce hospital-acquired infections, reduce the risk of medication errors, and reduce the risk of catheter damage. Moreover, these occupational infections are observed to be common within the hospital and nursing staff too. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), millions of patients are affected by healthcare-associated infections every year. The WHO Healthcare Associated Infections fact sheet of 2016 suggests that of every 100 hospitalized patients at a given time, seven patients in the developed countries and ten patients in developing countries get the hospital-acquired infection.

Leading Players:

BD

Cardinal Health

MedXL Inc.

Guerbet Group

Sterisets Medical Products

DBM

Braun Medical Inc.

Wolf Medical Inc.

Aquabiliti

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Medical supplies are widely used for the geriatric population as it assists the healthcare professionals to administer medication/ hormone/ nutrition and others. For instance, cancer is a major cause of morbidity and mortality in aging population that later primarily attributable to various chronic complications. The number of aging people with cancer is increasing due to increased lifespan and the increased prevalence of cancer in the geriatric population worldwide. Pre-filled saline syringes are a regular requirement for cancer patients provides more flexibility while giving them greater control of the disease.

Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global pre-filled saline syringes industry. Few of the recent product launch, product approval and acquisitions are listed below:

November 2017: MedXL Inc. received 510 (k) FDA approval for Praxiject Prefilled syringes.

May 2016: Cardinal Health received 510 (k) FDA approval for Monoject Prefill I.V. Flush Syringes.



April 2016: Becton Dickinson to shutter Creedmoor, N.C. plant, which manufactures PosiFlush syringes and safety components, to lay off 120.

Buy this Report now at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005460/

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]