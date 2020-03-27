The commerce cloud platforms and software are gaining traction on account of rising e-commerce activities across the globe. Customers as well as businesses are rapidly moving online which is creating a favorable landscape for the market players. The robust success of the platform in the developing regions is also boosting the market growth. Moreover, newer features such as product recommendations, generation of one-to-one predictions, and data-driven commerce insights are increasingly gaining traction among the customers.

The commerce cloud market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as success in the field of e-commerce industry coupled with the improved focus of the organizations towards improving the customer experience. Moreover, the need to optimize operational efficiencies is further likely to augment market growth. However, security threats are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing number of small and medium businesses is likely to open new opportunities for market players.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. Commercetools (REWE Digital GmbH)

2. Digital River, Inc.

3. Elastic Path Software Inc.

4. IBM Corporation

5. Kibo Software, Inc.

6. Magento

7. Oracle Corporation

8. Salesforce.com, inc.

9. SAP SE

10. Sitecore

The “Global Commerce Cloud Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of commerce cloud market with detailed market segmentation by component, enterprise size, application, and geography. The global commerce cloud market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading commerce cloud market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global commerce cloud market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as platform and services. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the application is classified as automotive, electronics, retail, travel, food and beverages, and others.The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global commerce cloud market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The commerce cloud market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting commerce cloud market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the commerce cloud market in these regions.

