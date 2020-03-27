Customer success in business focuses on improving customer lifetime value by helping them realize the full potential of products or services. The customer success platform is used by enterprises to monitor and improve customer service operations through analytical insights. The growing trend of improving customer experiences and optimizing customer relationships is propelling the demand for customer success platforms.The customer success platform market is anticipated to witness robust growth on account of various driving factors such as increasing data volume and digitalization, coupled with the emergence of cloud computing for customer success. Moreover, the demand for advanced solutions to supervise customer service and reduce churn is further likely to fuel market growth. However, the customer success platform market is challenged by data security and privacy concerns during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the growing adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the customer success platform market.

The “Global Customer Success Platform Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of customer success platform market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, application area, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The global customer success platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading customer success platform market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global customer success platform market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application area, enterprise size, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is classified into cloud and on-premises. Based on application area, the market is segmented as customer experience management, customer service, sales and marketing management, risk and compliance management, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, government, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global customer success platform market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Customer success platform market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting customer success platform market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Customer success platform market in these regions.

