Puffing of food is done by using high temperature, pressure, or extrusion. In puffing process expansion of seed is carried out and at that period the vapor pressure escapes through the micropores of the grain structure due to high pressure or thermal gradient. There are different methods of puffing viz. dry heat, sand and salt treated, hot air popping, gun puffing, popping in hot oil, and microwave heating. A wide range of cereals and millets used for puffing such as rice, wheat, corn, sorghum, and ragi.

Puffed food has a primary role in human consumption. Consumer demand is increasing for puffed foods due to various health benefits such as weight loss., therefore increasing the market share of puffed food market. Increasing demand for flavor food products is expected to increase the puffed food market over the forecast period. Consumers believe in ready to eat products which have high nutrients like popcorns and cheetos. The growing puffed market attributed to the shift in consumer demand for various flavors and nutritious food.

Market Segmentation

Puffed food segmented by category type, application and region. By category, puffing comes in wheat, rice, corn, sorghum, and ragi. Puffed wheat is prepared by heating wheat grains under pressure and then rapidly releasing pressure when the superheated steam in the grain expands grain is puffed. It is a good source of copper, protein, and iron. Puffed rice used in breakfast cereal or snack foods served as popular street food. It is made by heating rice kernels under high pressure in the presence of steam. Puffed food is segmented by applications as Bakery Industry and Snacks Industry. In bakery it uses in in making puffed backed pancake, puffed baked potato and others. Puffed food market is further segmented by region such as Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Latin America and North America possess significant potential, whereas Europe and other developing markets such as Asia-Pacific and MEA possess the growth opportunities for quinoa over the forecast period. There is a high consumption of puffed food in Asia-Pacific regions like India and China as growing young population prefers street food and snacks like cheese doodles.

Drivers:

Puffed food provides a multitude of health benefits, as these are rich source of protein, fiber, magnesium, iron, and potassium, and which are anticipated to contribute to the growth of global puffed market over the coming years. Puffed food has low calories which easily gets digested and absorbed quickly which acts as one of the factors of popularity among consumers.

Increasing demand for healthy snack food in breakfast is fuelling the market for puffed food. The shift is now leading to growing demand for nutritious street food. Thus puffed food are expected to see higher market share related to its various health benefits. Puffed food market is also growing due to its innovations in packaging. Packed puffed foods attracted consumers to buy the products such as Popcorns, Cheetos, etc. due to different packaging style which is also fuelling the demand for puffed food market. Online shopping among consumers is increasing which gives manufacturers an opportunity to start selling puffed food through online channels.

The big challenge for puffed products is product recalls, a defect in product is the biggest problem for manufacturers. Retrieving product from consumer and providing those consumers with compensation is a loss to the manufacturer. As a result, safety concerns over a manufacturing defect in the product may harm its user. Another challenge for manufacturer is inadequate infrastructure and storage facilities for puffed foods.

Key Players

Key global market players manufacturing different types of puffed food include-