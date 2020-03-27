Starch Modifying Agents Market : Analysis and In-depth Study on Starch Modifying Agents Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2025

The recent market report on the global Starch Modifying Agents market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Starch Modifying Agents market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Starch Modifying Agents market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Starch Modifying Agents market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

Competition Outlook

The market study provides valuable insights related to the major players involved in the Starch Modifying Agents market. The study includes information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and research & development activities.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the business of Starch modifying agents market are NZYTech, Lda., Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Food Ingredient Technology Co., Ltd., Euroduna Food Ingredients, Emsland-Stärke GmbH, Shandong Bangye Co., Ltd.and others.

Starch Modifying Agents Market: Opportunities

The increasing demand for modified starch in the various industrial sector is directly increasing the demand for starch modifying agents to process the raw starch. In the food and beverage industry, demand for a starch modifying agents is increasing at a lucrative growth rate, owing to the wide application in various food products. The increasing application of modified starch in pharmaceutical industries is also fueling the demand for a starch modifying agents. With the increasing demand of the modified starch in the food industry, it can be anticipated that there would be high growth of starch modifying agents in the coming future.

Starch Modifying Agents Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe are having the major share in production and application of starch modifying agents owing to the presence of global players in the region. The demand for starch modifying agents will increase over the forecast period owing to increasing food processing industries. In Latin America and MEA starch modifying agents will grow at good growth rate due to the rapid establishment of companies in the region.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

