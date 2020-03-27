The report on the area of Cement Additives Market by The Insight Partners includes extensive primary research and detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry experts, key opinion leaders, to better understand the performance of the Cement Additives Market.

Companies Mentioned:-

– AkzoNobel NV

– BASF SE

– China National Bluestar Group Company Limited

– HeidelbergCementet

– Kao Corporation

– Lanxess AG

– Sika AG

– The Dow Chemical Company

– USG Corporation

– W. R. Grace and Company

Cement additives are chemical additives added to the cement mixture to optimize the cement properties and the cement grinding processes. They are responsible for improving cement properties such as mortar workability, strength development, durability, and powder flowability. They play an essential role in controlling, tailoring, and optimizing cement systems.

These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players.

The proprietary data in this report is collected by The Insight Partner's dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

The global cement additives market is segmented on the basis of type and function. On the basis of type, the cement additives market is segmented into, mineral additives, chemical additives, and fiber additives. On the basis of function, the market is bifurcated into, water reducers, coloring agents, retarding agents, chemical resistance, plasticizers, and others.

