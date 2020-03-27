Cloud directory services is a cloud-based service used to authorize, manage, and authenticate user access to IT resources through device type, operating system, or with any web-based applications located in cloud or on premise. This service connects employees and users to IT resources, including web services, devices, and applications. Cloud directory services secures a connection and manages employees via a single, unified cloud-based user directory.
According to this study, over the next five years the Cloud Directory Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cloud Directory Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Directory Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3343351
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
- Microsoft
- JumpCloud
- Amazon Web Services OneLogin (Amazon)
- Nimbus Logic
- MiniOrange
- Okta
- Oracle
- OneLogin
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
This study considers the Cloud Directory Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
- Monitoring and Support
- Integration
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Education
- Retail
- IT and Telecom
- Logistics and Transportation
- Manufacturing
- Others
Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-cloud-directory-services-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Cloud Directory Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
- To understand the structure of Cloud Directory Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Cloud Directory Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Cloud Directory Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Cloud Directory Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Points from Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Cloud Directory Services by Players
4 Cloud Directory Services by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Cloud Directory Services Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Microsoft
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Cloud Directory Services Product Offered
11.1.3 Microsoft Cloud Directory Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Microsoft News
11.2 JumpCloud
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Cloud Directory Services Product Offered
11.2.3 JumpCloud Cloud Directory Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 JumpCloud News
11.3 Amazon Web Services OneLogin (Amazon)
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Cloud Directory Services Product Offered
11.3.3 Amazon Web Services OneLogin (Amazon) Cloud Directory Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Amazon Web Services OneLogin (Amazon) News
Continued…
12 Research Findings and Conclusio
Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3343351
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Info:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email id: [email protected]