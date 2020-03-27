Cloud directory services is a cloud-based service used to authorize, manage, and authenticate user access to IT resources through device type, operating system, or with any web-based applications located in cloud or on premise. This service connects employees and users to IT resources, including web services, devices, and applications. Cloud directory services secures a connection and manages employees via a single, unified cloud-based user directory.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cloud Directory Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cloud Directory Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Directory Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3343351

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Microsoft

JumpCloud

Amazon Web Services OneLogin (Amazon)

Nimbus Logic

MiniOrange

Okta

Oracle

OneLogin

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Cloud Directory Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Monitoring and Support

Integration

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Retail

IT and Telecom

Logistics and Transportation

Manufacturing

Others

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-cloud-directory-services-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud Directory Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cloud Directory Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud Directory Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud Directory Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cloud Directory Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points from Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cloud Directory Services by Players

4 Cloud Directory Services by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Cloud Directory Services Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Microsoft

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cloud Directory Services Product Offered

11.1.3 Microsoft Cloud Directory Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Microsoft News

11.2 JumpCloud

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cloud Directory Services Product Offered

11.2.3 JumpCloud Cloud Directory Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 JumpCloud News

11.3 Amazon Web Services OneLogin (Amazon)

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cloud Directory Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Amazon Web Services OneLogin (Amazon) Cloud Directory Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Amazon Web Services OneLogin (Amazon) News

Continued…

12 Research Findings and Conclusio

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3343351

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]