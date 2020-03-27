According to this study, over the next five years the Educational Toy market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 34200 million by 2024, from US$ 25200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Educational Toy business, shared in Chapter 3.

An educational toy is a toy that helps a child learn something good, something that will help in the future. It plays an important role in the development of children in as much as it gives opportunity for children to play with one another. It also helps them to have public exposure.

The global educational toy industry has reached the revenue of approximately 21991.48 milion USD in 2015. The top three brand owner are LEGO, Mattel, Hasbro. Each of sales respectively with global revenue market share as 20.92%, 11.16% and 6.90% in 2015. Other key manufacturers include Bandai, TAKARA TOMY, MGA Entertainment, Melissa & Doug, Simba-Dickie Group, Giochi Preziosi, PLAYMOBIL, Ravensburger, Vtech, Leapfrog and MindWare.

At present, in developed countries, the whole toys industry is generally at a more advanced level. The highest value-added of toy industry is R & D design.This part is captured by US,EU and Japan brand owner.However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies.The world’s largest production area is concentrated in Asia. China is a major toy producer. It is estimated that about 75% of toys worldwide is made in China. The main toy production and export bases are Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Shandong, Zhejiang and Fujian. Guangdong is a leading toy producer, with manufacturing activities centred around Shenzhen, Dongguan, Guangzhou, Shantou’s Chenghai, and Foshan. The bulk of toy exports are produced to OEM orders for foreign brands.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Educational Toy market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Mattel

LEGO

Hasbro

Bandai

TAKARA TOMY

Gigotoys

MGA Enternment

Melissa & Doug

Simba – Dickie Group

Giochi Preziosi

PLAYMOBIL

Ravensburger

Vtech

Leapfrog

Spin Master

MindWare

Safari

BanBao

Qunxing

Goldlok Toys

Star – Moon

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Educational Toy value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Activity Toys

Games and Puzzles

Construction Toys

Dolls and Accessories

Outdoor and Sports Toys

Other Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Individual Customers

Wholesale Purchasers

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Educational Toy consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Educational Toy market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Educational Toy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Educational Toy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Educational Toy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points from Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Educational Toy by Players

4 Educational Toy by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Educational Toy Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Mattel

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Educational Toy Product Offered

12.1.3 Mattel Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Mattel News

12.2 LEGO

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Educational Toy Product Offered

12.2.3 LEGO Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 LEGO News

12.3 Hasbro

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Educational Toy Product Offered

12.3.3 Hasbro Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Hasbro News

Continued…

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

