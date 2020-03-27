This report focuses on the global Digital Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Games development in United States, Europe and China.

A video game is an electronic game that includes a video device for human interaction with the user interface of the game. PC monitor, mobile display and TV are used as a video device. The electronic systems used to play video games are known as platforms. Different platforms include PCs, consoles, TVs, mobile devices and others. Different types of games are available for different gaming platforms. The video games are available in two formats include digital and physical. The physical format is the one in which the game is played with the use of physical disc. While digital format is the one in which the game is played after downloading and requires no physical disc to play.

Increasing number of gamers, rising disposable income and technology innovation are some of the major driving force for digital games market. The number of active game players is increasing globally. According to a research done by an independent research firm in the 110 largest countries in the world, in 2013 around 18.75% of the population is active game players and 2.4 billion are internet users. In addition, China alone has 180 million active game players which are almost equivalent to the number of active game players in the Western Europe. Increasing disposable income in the developing countries such as India and China is expected to fuel the growth rate of digital games market. Increasing disposable income allows the customer to spend more money.

In 2017, the global Digital Games market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Behavior Interactive

Activision Blizzard

Asobo Studio

CCP

Changyou

Cryptic Studios

4A Games

GameHouse

Electronic Arts

Gamelion

Konami

Microsoft

Nexon

Rovio Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment

Warner Bros

The Lego

GungHo Entertainment

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Digital

Physical

Market segment by Application, split into

Private

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Games development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Games are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Games Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Digital

1.4.3 Physical

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Games Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Private

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Games Market Size

2.2 Digital Games Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Games Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Games Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Games Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Digital Games Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Digital Games Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Digital Games Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Digital Games Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Games Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Games Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Digital Games Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Digital Games Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Digital Games Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Digital Games Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Digital Games Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Digital Games Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Digital Games Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Digital Games Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Digital Games Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Digital Games Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Digital Games Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Digital Games Key Players in China

7.3 China Digital Games Market Size by Type

7.4 China Digital Games Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Digital Games Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Digital Games Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Digital Games Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Digital Games Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Digital Games Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Digital Games Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Digital Games Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Digital Games Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Digital Games Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Digital Games Key Players in India

10.3 India Digital Games Market Size by Type

10.4 India Digital Games Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Digital Games Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Digital Games Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Digital Games Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Digital Games Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Behavior Interactive

12.1.1 Behavior Interactive Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Digital Games Introduction

12.1.4 Behavior Interactive Revenue in Digital Games Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Behavior Interactive Recent Development

12.2 Activision Blizzard

12.2.1 Activision Blizzard Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Digital Games Introduction

12.2.4 Activision Blizzard Revenue in Digital Games Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Activision Blizzard Recent Development

12.3 Asobo Studio

12.3.1 Asobo Studio Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Digital Games Introduction

12.3.4 Asobo Studio Revenue in Digital Games Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Asobo Studio Recent Development

12.4 CCP

12.4.1 CCP Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Digital Games Introduction

12.4.4 CCP Revenue in Digital Games Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 CCP Recent Development

12.5 Changyou

12.5.1 Changyou Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Digital Games Introduction

12.5.4 Changyou Revenue in Digital Games Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Changyou Recent Development

12.6 Cryptic Studios

12.6.1 Cryptic Studios Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Digital Games Introduction

12.6.4 Cryptic Studios Revenue in Digital Games Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Cryptic Studios Recent Development

12.7 4A Games

12.7.1 4A Games Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Digital Games Introduction

12.7.4 4A Games Revenue in Digital Games Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 4A Games Recent Development

12.8 GameHouse

12.8.1 GameHouse Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Digital Games Introduction

12.8.4 GameHouse Revenue in Digital Games Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 GameHouse Recent Development

12.9 Electronic Arts

12.9.1 Electronic Arts Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Digital Games Introduction

12.9.4 Electronic Arts Revenue in Digital Games Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Electronic Arts Recent Development

12.10 Gamelion

12.10.1 Gamelion Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Digital Games Introduction

12.10.4 Gamelion Revenue in Digital Games Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Gamelion Recent Development

12.11 Konami

12.12 Microsoft

12.13 Nexon

12.14 Rovio Entertainment

12.15 Ubisoft Entertainment

12.16 Warner Bros

12.17 The Lego

12.18 GungHo Entertainment

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

