This report focuses on the global Digital Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Games development in United States, Europe and China.
A video game is an electronic game that includes a video device for human interaction with the user interface of the game. PC monitor, mobile display and TV are used as a video device. The electronic systems used to play video games are known as platforms. Different platforms include PCs, consoles, TVs, mobile devices and others. Different types of games are available for different gaming platforms. The video games are available in two formats include digital and physical. The physical format is the one in which the game is played with the use of physical disc. While digital format is the one in which the game is played after downloading and requires no physical disc to play.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2316449
Increasing number of gamers, rising disposable income and technology innovation are some of the major driving force for digital games market. The number of active game players is increasing globally. According to a research done by an independent research firm in the 110 largest countries in the world, in 2013 around 18.75% of the population is active game players and 2.4 billion are internet users. In addition, China alone has 180 million active game players which are almost equivalent to the number of active game players in the Western Europe. Increasing disposable income in the developing countries such as India and China is expected to fuel the growth rate of digital games market. Increasing disposable income allows the customer to spend more money.
In 2017, the global Digital Games market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Behavior Interactive
Activision Blizzard
Asobo Studio
CCP
Changyou
Cryptic Studios
4A Games
GameHouse
Electronic Arts
Gamelion
Konami
Microsoft
Nexon
Rovio Entertainment
Ubisoft Entertainment
Warner Bros
The Lego
GungHo Entertainment
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Digital
Physical
Market segment by Application, split into
Private
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Games development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Games are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-digital-games-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Games Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Digital
1.4.3 Physical
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Games Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Private
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Digital Games Market Size
2.2 Digital Games Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Games Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Digital Games Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Digital Games Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Digital Games Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Digital Games Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Digital Games Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Digital Games Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Digital Games Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Games Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Digital Games Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Digital Games Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Digital Games Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Digital Games Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Digital Games Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Digital Games Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Digital Games Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Digital Games Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Digital Games Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Digital Games Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Digital Games Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Digital Games Key Players in China
7.3 China Digital Games Market Size by Type
7.4 China Digital Games Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Digital Games Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Digital Games Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Digital Games Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Digital Games Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Digital Games Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Digital Games Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Digital Games Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Digital Games Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Digital Games Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Digital Games Key Players in India
10.3 India Digital Games Market Size by Type
10.4 India Digital Games Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Digital Games Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Digital Games Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Digital Games Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Digital Games Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Behavior Interactive
12.1.1 Behavior Interactive Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Digital Games Introduction
12.1.4 Behavior Interactive Revenue in Digital Games Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Behavior Interactive Recent Development
12.2 Activision Blizzard
12.2.1 Activision Blizzard Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Digital Games Introduction
12.2.4 Activision Blizzard Revenue in Digital Games Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Activision Blizzard Recent Development
12.3 Asobo Studio
12.3.1 Asobo Studio Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Digital Games Introduction
12.3.4 Asobo Studio Revenue in Digital Games Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Asobo Studio Recent Development
12.4 CCP
12.4.1 CCP Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Digital Games Introduction
12.4.4 CCP Revenue in Digital Games Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 CCP Recent Development
12.5 Changyou
12.5.1 Changyou Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Digital Games Introduction
12.5.4 Changyou Revenue in Digital Games Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Changyou Recent Development
12.6 Cryptic Studios
12.6.1 Cryptic Studios Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Digital Games Introduction
12.6.4 Cryptic Studios Revenue in Digital Games Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Cryptic Studios Recent Development
12.7 4A Games
12.7.1 4A Games Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Digital Games Introduction
12.7.4 4A Games Revenue in Digital Games Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 4A Games Recent Development
12.8 GameHouse
12.8.1 GameHouse Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Digital Games Introduction
12.8.4 GameHouse Revenue in Digital Games Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 GameHouse Recent Development
12.9 Electronic Arts
12.9.1 Electronic Arts Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Digital Games Introduction
12.9.4 Electronic Arts Revenue in Digital Games Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Electronic Arts Recent Development
12.10 Gamelion
12.10.1 Gamelion Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Digital Games Introduction
12.10.4 Gamelion Revenue in Digital Games Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Gamelion Recent Development
12.11 Konami
12.12 Microsoft
12.13 Nexon
12.14 Rovio Entertainment
12.15 Ubisoft Entertainment
12.16 Warner Bros
12.17 The Lego
12.18 GungHo Entertainment
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2316449
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155