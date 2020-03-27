This report focuses on the global Digital Maps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Maps development in United States, Europe and China.

Digital maps are a virtual image created by collecting data and formatting it into an image. It is also called as cartography. The process of collecting data and formatting it into a virtual image is called as digital formatting. Its main application is to create maps that can provide accurate information and representation about a particular area, road or any other point of interest. Digital maps evolved from the traditional paper maps such as Thomas Guide.

The key market drivers of digital maps are the increasing adoption of advanced technology in making maps and surveying and increasing adoption of digital maps in industries. The increase in competition among the providers of digital map technology is prompting the vendors to increase their product portfolios and to enhance their technology to offer more user-friendly maps to the customers. Motorized stations are GPS technologies are now being adopted in place of optical and mechanical instruments which were earlier used for surveying. Update on real time basis technology and greater coverage of remote areas are the new technological trends in digital maps market.

In 2017, the global Digital Maps market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Apple

AutoNavi Holding

Google

Micello

Tom Tom

NavInfo

ArcGIS Online

Yahoo!

Maps

Zenrin

WoNoBo

Bing Maps

GeoMapserver

MapQuest

MapSherpa

NearMap

OpenStreetMap

Inrix

Mapion

Mappy

Roadtrippers

WikiMapia

MapmyIndia

ViaMichelin

Magellan Navigation

Bhuvan

Baidu Maps

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Indoor Maps

Outdoor Maps

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive Navigation

Mobile And The Internet

Public Sector Agencies And Enterprise

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Maps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Maps development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Maps are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Maps Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Indoor Maps

1.4.3 Outdoor Maps

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Maps Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive Navigation

1.5.3 Mobile And The Internet

1.5.4 Public Sector Agencies And Enterprise

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Maps Market Size

2.2 Digital Maps Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Maps Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Maps Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Maps Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Digital Maps Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Digital Maps Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Digital Maps Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Digital Maps Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Maps Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Maps Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Digital Maps Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Digital Maps Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Digital Maps Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Digital Maps Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Digital Maps Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Digital Maps Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Digital Maps Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Digital Maps Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Digital Maps Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Digital Maps Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Digital Maps Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Digital Maps Key Players in China

7.3 China Digital Maps Market Size by Type

7.4 China Digital Maps Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Digital Maps Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Digital Maps Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Digital Maps Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Digital Maps Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Digital Maps Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Digital Maps Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Digital Maps Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Digital Maps Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Digital Maps Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Digital Maps Key Players in India

10.3 India Digital Maps Market Size by Type

10.4 India Digital Maps Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Digital Maps Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Digital Maps Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Digital Maps Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Digital Maps Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Apple

12.1.1 Apple Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Digital Maps Introduction

12.1.4 Apple Revenue in Digital Maps Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Apple Recent Development

12.2 AutoNavi Holding

12.2.1 AutoNavi Holding Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Digital Maps Introduction

12.2.4 AutoNavi Holding Revenue in Digital Maps Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 AutoNavi Holding Recent Development

12.3 Google

12.3.1 Google Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Digital Maps Introduction

12.3.4 Google Revenue in Digital Maps Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Google Recent Development

12.4 Micello

12.4.1 Micello Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Digital Maps Introduction

12.4.4 Micello Revenue in Digital Maps Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Micello Recent Development

12.5 Tom Tom

12.5.1 Tom Tom Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Digital Maps Introduction

12.5.4 Tom Tom Revenue in Digital Maps Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Tom Tom Recent Development

12.6 NavInfo

12.6.1 NavInfo Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Digital Maps Introduction

12.6.4 NavInfo Revenue in Digital Maps Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 NavInfo Recent Development

12.7 ArcGIS Online

12.7.1 ArcGIS Online Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Digital Maps Introduction

12.7.4 ArcGIS Online Revenue in Digital Maps Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 ArcGIS Online Recent Development

12.8 Yahoo!

12.8.1 Yahoo! Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Digital Maps Introduction

12.8.4 Yahoo! Revenue in Digital Maps Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Yahoo! Recent Development

12.9 Maps

12.9.1 Maps Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Digital Maps Introduction

12.9.4 Maps Revenue in Digital Maps Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Maps Recent Development

12.10 Zenrin

12.10.1 Zenrin Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Digital Maps Introduction

12.10.4 Zenrin Revenue in Digital Maps Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Zenrin Recent Development

12.11 WoNoBo

12.12 Bing Maps

12.13 GeoMapserver

12.14 MapQuest

12.15 MapSherpa

12.16 NearMap

12.17 OpenStreetMap

12.18 Inrix

12.19 Mapion

12.20 Mappy

12.21 Roadtrippers

12.22 WikiMapia

12.23 MapmyIndia

12.24 ViaMichelin

12.25 Magellan Navigation

12.26 Bhuvan

12.27 Baidu Maps

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

