This report focuses on the global Digital Maps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Maps development in United States, Europe and China.
Digital maps are a virtual image created by collecting data and formatting it into an image. It is also called as cartography. The process of collecting data and formatting it into a virtual image is called as digital formatting. Its main application is to create maps that can provide accurate information and representation about a particular area, road or any other point of interest. Digital maps evolved from the traditional paper maps such as Thomas Guide.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2316450
The key market drivers of digital maps are the increasing adoption of advanced technology in making maps and surveying and increasing adoption of digital maps in industries. The increase in competition among the providers of digital map technology is prompting the vendors to increase their product portfolios and to enhance their technology to offer more user-friendly maps to the customers. Motorized stations are GPS technologies are now being adopted in place of optical and mechanical instruments which were earlier used for surveying. Update on real time basis technology and greater coverage of remote areas are the new technological trends in digital maps market.
In 2017, the global Digital Maps market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Apple
AutoNavi Holding
Micello
Tom Tom
NavInfo
ArcGIS Online
Yahoo!
Maps
Zenrin
WoNoBo
Bing Maps
GeoMapserver
MapQuest
MapSherpa
NearMap
OpenStreetMap
Inrix
Mapion
Mappy
Roadtrippers
WikiMapia
MapmyIndia
ViaMichelin
Magellan Navigation
Bhuvan
Baidu Maps
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Indoor Maps
Outdoor Maps
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive Navigation
Mobile And The Internet
Public Sector Agencies And Enterprise
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Maps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Maps development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Maps are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-digital-maps-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Maps Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Indoor Maps
1.4.3 Outdoor Maps
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Maps Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Automotive Navigation
1.5.3 Mobile And The Internet
1.5.4 Public Sector Agencies And Enterprise
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Digital Maps Market Size
2.2 Digital Maps Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Maps Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Digital Maps Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Digital Maps Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Digital Maps Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Digital Maps Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Digital Maps Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Digital Maps Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Digital Maps Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Maps Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Digital Maps Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Digital Maps Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Digital Maps Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Digital Maps Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Digital Maps Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Digital Maps Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Digital Maps Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Digital Maps Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Digital Maps Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Digital Maps Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Digital Maps Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Digital Maps Key Players in China
7.3 China Digital Maps Market Size by Type
7.4 China Digital Maps Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Digital Maps Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Digital Maps Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Digital Maps Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Digital Maps Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Digital Maps Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Digital Maps Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Digital Maps Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Digital Maps Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Digital Maps Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Digital Maps Key Players in India
10.3 India Digital Maps Market Size by Type
10.4 India Digital Maps Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Digital Maps Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Digital Maps Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Digital Maps Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Digital Maps Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Apple
12.1.1 Apple Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Digital Maps Introduction
12.1.4 Apple Revenue in Digital Maps Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Apple Recent Development
12.2 AutoNavi Holding
12.2.1 AutoNavi Holding Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Digital Maps Introduction
12.2.4 AutoNavi Holding Revenue in Digital Maps Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 AutoNavi Holding Recent Development
12.3 Google
12.3.1 Google Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Digital Maps Introduction
12.3.4 Google Revenue in Digital Maps Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Google Recent Development
12.4 Micello
12.4.1 Micello Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Digital Maps Introduction
12.4.4 Micello Revenue in Digital Maps Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Micello Recent Development
12.5 Tom Tom
12.5.1 Tom Tom Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Digital Maps Introduction
12.5.4 Tom Tom Revenue in Digital Maps Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Tom Tom Recent Development
12.6 NavInfo
12.6.1 NavInfo Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Digital Maps Introduction
12.6.4 NavInfo Revenue in Digital Maps Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 NavInfo Recent Development
12.7 ArcGIS Online
12.7.1 ArcGIS Online Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Digital Maps Introduction
12.7.4 ArcGIS Online Revenue in Digital Maps Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 ArcGIS Online Recent Development
12.8 Yahoo!
12.8.1 Yahoo! Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Digital Maps Introduction
12.8.4 Yahoo! Revenue in Digital Maps Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Yahoo! Recent Development
12.9 Maps
12.9.1 Maps Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Digital Maps Introduction
12.9.4 Maps Revenue in Digital Maps Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Maps Recent Development
12.10 Zenrin
12.10.1 Zenrin Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Digital Maps Introduction
12.10.4 Zenrin Revenue in Digital Maps Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Zenrin Recent Development
12.11 WoNoBo
12.12 Bing Maps
12.13 GeoMapserver
12.14 MapQuest
12.15 MapSherpa
12.16 NearMap
12.17 OpenStreetMap
12.18 Inrix
12.19 Mapion
12.20 Mappy
12.21 Roadtrippers
12.22 WikiMapia
12.23 MapmyIndia
12.24 ViaMichelin
12.25 Magellan Navigation
12.26 Bhuvan
12.27 Baidu Maps
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2316450
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155