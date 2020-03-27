This report focuses on the global Digital Microwave System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Microwave System development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2316451

Digital microwave system equipment is used in various communication applications like cellular, radio telecommunication, broadband, satellite, radar, and navigation. Digital microwave is a wireless communication method that in microwave frequency band uses the Line of sight (LoS) communication to transmit digital information, which includes both point-to-point and point-to-multipoint digital microwaves. Digital microwave solutions meet virtually every conceivable backhaul requirement with gigabit-per-second capabilities, they will continue to evolve to meet ever increasing capacity demands and unprecedented levels of flexibility and cost-efficiency. Digital microwave systems deliver an expanding range of capacity-enhancing technologies, increased spectrum efficiency (across a wider range of frequency bands), support for efficient IP data transmission, and growing levels of optimization and automation. Digital microwave systems serve in the areas where it is difficult to lay the optical fibres and support full packet communications for long distances.

Digital microwave system market is mainly driven by the rise in adaptation of 4G and beyond mobile wireless service. Increased demand from customers for better quality in data transmission and reduced revenue from voice calls helps the digital microwave system market to grow in the near future. Deployment of digital microwave system which helps in the deployment of wireless communication costs less when compared to the optical fibre deployment so most of the mobile network operators are interested in the deployment of the Digital microwave system. Deployment of digital microwave system helps the mobile network operators to execute faster go-to-market strategies. Digital microwave system is compact in size and easy to deploy.

In 2017, the global Digital Microwave System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Alcatel Lucent

Dragonwave

Ericsson

Huawei

NEC

ZTE

Centron

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hybrid Microwave Radio

Packet Microwave Radio

TDM Microwave Radio

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecommunication

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT And ITES

Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Microwave System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Microwave System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Microwave System are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-digital-microwave-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Microwave System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hybrid Microwave Radio

1.4.3 Packet Microwave Radio

1.4.4 TDM Microwave Radio

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Microwave System Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Telecommunication

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 Manufacturing

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 IT And ITES

1.5.7 Utilities

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Microwave System Market Size

2.2 Digital Microwave System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Microwave System Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Microwave System Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Microwave System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Digital Microwave System Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Digital Microwave System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Digital Microwave System Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Digital Microwave System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Microwave System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Microwave System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Digital Microwave System Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Digital Microwave System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Digital Microwave System Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Digital Microwave System Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Digital Microwave System Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Digital Microwave System Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Digital Microwave System Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Digital Microwave System Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Digital Microwave System Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Digital Microwave System Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Digital Microwave System Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Digital Microwave System Key Players in China

7.3 China Digital Microwave System Market Size by Type

7.4 China Digital Microwave System Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Digital Microwave System Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Digital Microwave System Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Digital Microwave System Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Digital Microwave System Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Digital Microwave System Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Digital Microwave System Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Digital Microwave System Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Digital Microwave System Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Digital Microwave System Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Digital Microwave System Key Players in India

10.3 India Digital Microwave System Market Size by Type

10.4 India Digital Microwave System Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Digital Microwave System Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Digital Microwave System Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Digital Microwave System Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Digital Microwave System Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Alcatel Lucent

12.1.1 Alcatel Lucent Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Digital Microwave System Introduction

12.1.4 Alcatel Lucent Revenue in Digital Microwave System Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Alcatel Lucent Recent Development

12.2 Dragonwave

12.2.1 Dragonwave Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Digital Microwave System Introduction

12.2.4 Dragonwave Revenue in Digital Microwave System Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Dragonwave Recent Development

12.3 Ericsson

12.3.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Digital Microwave System Introduction

12.3.4 Ericsson Revenue in Digital Microwave System Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.4 Huawei

12.4.1 Huawei Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Digital Microwave System Introduction

12.4.4 Huawei Revenue in Digital Microwave System Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Huawei Recent Development

12.5 NEC

12.5.1 NEC Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Digital Microwave System Introduction

12.5.4 NEC Revenue in Digital Microwave System Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 NEC Recent Development

12.6 ZTE

12.6.1 ZTE Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Digital Microwave System Introduction

12.6.4 ZTE Revenue in Digital Microwave System Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 ZTE Recent Development

12.7 Centron

12.7.1 Centron Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Digital Microwave System Introduction

12.7.4 Centron Revenue in Digital Microwave System Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Centron Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2316451

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155