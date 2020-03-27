This report focuses on the global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) development in United States, Europe and China.

UTM is a “traffic management” ecosystem for uncontrolled operations that is separate but complementary to the FAA’s Air Traffic Management (ATM) system.

In 2017, the global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Leonardo

Frequentis

Altitude Angel

Harris

Skyward IO

Lockheed Martin

Airmap

Nova Systems

Thales

Unifly

Rockwell Collins

Precisionhawk

DJI

Sensefly

AGI

Nokia

Market analysis by product type

Non Persistent UTM

Persistent UTM

Market analysis by market

Agriculture & Forestry

Logistics & Transportation

Surveillance & Monitoring

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) are as follows:

History Year: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2018-2025)

1.4.2 Non Persistent UTM

1.4.3 Persistent UTM

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Share by Application (2017-2025)

1.5.2 Agriculture & Forestry

1.5.3 Logistics & Transportation

1.5.4 Surveillance & Monitoring

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size

2.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size by Regions (2017-2025)

2.2.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Share by Regions (2017-2025)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

Chapter Three: Key Players

3.1 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2018)

3.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market

3.5 Key Players Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Funding/Investment Analysis

3.6 Global Key Players Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size by Type (2017-2025)

4.2 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size by Application (2017-2025)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size (2017-2025)

5.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size (2017-2025)

6.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size (2017-2025)

7.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Key Players in China

7.3 China Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Rest of World

8.1 Japan

8.1.1 Japan Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Analysis

8.1.2 Key Players in

8.2 Southeast Asia

8.2.1 Southeast Asia Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Analysis

8.2.2 Key Players in Southeast Asia

8.3 India

8.3.1 India Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Analysis

8.3.2 Key Players in India

Chapter Nine: International Players Profiles

9.1 Leonardo

9.1.1 Leonardo Company Details

9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.1.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Introduction

9.1.4 Leonardo Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Business (2017-2018)

9.1.5 Leonardo Recent Development

9.2 Frequentis

9.2.1 Frequentis Company Details

9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.2.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Introduction

9.2.4 Frequentis Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Business (2017-2018)

9.2.5 Frequentis Recent Development

9.3 Altitude Angel

9.3.1 Altitude Angel Company Details

9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.3.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Introduction

9.3.4 Altitude Angel Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Business (2017-2018)

9.3.5 Altitude Angel Recent Development

9.4 Harris

9.4.1 Harris Company Details

9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.4.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Introduction

9.4.4 Harris Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Business (2017-2018)

9.4.5 Harris Recent Development

9.5 Skyward IO

9.5.1 Skyward IO Company Details

9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.5.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Introduction

9.5.4 Skyward IO Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Business (2017-2018)

9.5.5 Skyward IO Recent Development

9.6 Lockheed Martin

9.6.1 Lockheed Martin Company Details

9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.6.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Introduction

9.6.4 Lockheed Martin Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Business (2017-2018)

9.6.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

9.7 Airmap

9.7.1 Airmap Company Details

9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.7.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Introduction

9.7.4 Airmap Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Business (2017-2018)

9.7.5 Airmap Recent Development

9.8 Nova Systems

9.8.1 Nova Systems Company Details

9.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.8.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Introduction

9.8.4 Nova Systems Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Business (2017-2018)

9.8.5 Nova Systems Recent Development

9.9 Thales

9.9.1 Thales Company Details

9.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.9.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Introduction

9.9.4 Thales Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Business (2017-2018)

9.9.5 Thales Recent Development

9.10 Unifly

9.10.1 Unifly Company Details

9.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.10.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Introduction

9.10.4 Unifly Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Business (2017-2018)

9.10.5 Unifly Recent Development

9.11 Rockwell Collins

9.12 Precisionhawk

9.13 DJI

9.14 Sensefly

9.15 AGI

9.16 Nokia

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Market Ecosystem

10.5 Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Key Findings in This Report

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Research Methodology

12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.1.2 Data Source

12.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.1.2.2 Primary Sources

12.2 Disclaimer

12.3 Author Details

