This report focuses on the global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) development in United States, Europe and China.
UTM is a “traffic management” ecosystem for uncontrolled operations that is separate but complementary to the FAA’s Air Traffic Management (ATM) system.
In 2017, the global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Leonardo
Frequentis
Altitude Angel
Harris
Skyward IO
Lockheed Martin
Airmap
Nova Systems
Thales
Unifly
Rockwell Collins
Precisionhawk
DJI
Sensefly
AGI
Nokia
Market analysis by product type
Non Persistent UTM
Persistent UTM
Market analysis by market
Agriculture & Forestry
Logistics & Transportation
Surveillance & Monitoring
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) are as follows:
History Year: 2017-2018
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2018-2025)
1.4.2 Non Persistent UTM
1.4.3 Persistent UTM
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Share by Application (2017-2025)
1.5.2 Agriculture & Forestry
1.5.3 Logistics & Transportation
1.5.4 Surveillance & Monitoring
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size
2.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size by Regions (2017-2025)
2.2.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Share by Regions (2017-2025)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Use Cases
Chapter Three: Key Players
3.1 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2018)
3.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market
3.5 Key Players Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Funding/Investment Analysis
3.6 Global Key Players Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Valuation & Market Capitalization
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size by Type (2017-2025)
4.2 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size by Application (2017-2025)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size (2017-2025)
5.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size (2017-2025)
6.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size (2017-2025)
7.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Key Players in China
7.3 China Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Rest of World
8.1 Japan
8.1.1 Japan Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Analysis
8.1.2 Key Players in
8.2 Southeast Asia
8.2.1 Southeast Asia Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Analysis
8.2.2 Key Players in Southeast Asia
8.3 India
8.3.1 India Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Analysis
8.3.2 Key Players in India
Chapter Nine: International Players Profiles
9.1 Leonardo
9.1.1 Leonardo Company Details
9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.1.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Introduction
9.1.4 Leonardo Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Business (2017-2018)
9.1.5 Leonardo Recent Development
9.2 Frequentis
9.2.1 Frequentis Company Details
9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.2.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Introduction
9.2.4 Frequentis Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Business (2017-2018)
9.2.5 Frequentis Recent Development
9.3 Altitude Angel
9.3.1 Altitude Angel Company Details
9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.3.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Introduction
9.3.4 Altitude Angel Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Business (2017-2018)
9.3.5 Altitude Angel Recent Development
9.4 Harris
9.4.1 Harris Company Details
9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.4.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Introduction
9.4.4 Harris Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Business (2017-2018)
9.4.5 Harris Recent Development
9.5 Skyward IO
9.5.1 Skyward IO Company Details
9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.5.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Introduction
9.5.4 Skyward IO Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Business (2017-2018)
9.5.5 Skyward IO Recent Development
9.6 Lockheed Martin
9.6.1 Lockheed Martin Company Details
9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.6.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Introduction
9.6.4 Lockheed Martin Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Business (2017-2018)
9.6.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development
9.7 Airmap
9.7.1 Airmap Company Details
9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.7.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Introduction
9.7.4 Airmap Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Business (2017-2018)
9.7.5 Airmap Recent Development
9.8 Nova Systems
9.8.1 Nova Systems Company Details
9.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.8.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Introduction
9.8.4 Nova Systems Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Business (2017-2018)
9.8.5 Nova Systems Recent Development
9.9 Thales
9.9.1 Thales Company Details
9.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.9.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Introduction
9.9.4 Thales Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Business (2017-2018)
9.9.5 Thales Recent Development
9.10 Unifly
9.10.1 Unifly Company Details
9.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.10.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Introduction
9.10.4 Unifly Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Business (2017-2018)
9.10.5 Unifly Recent Development
9.11 Rockwell Collins
9.12 Precisionhawk
9.13 DJI
9.14 Sensefly
9.15 AGI
9.16 Nokia
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
10.1 Drivers
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Challenges
10.4 Market Ecosystem
10.5 Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter Eleven: Key Findings in This Report
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Research Methodology
12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
12.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
12.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
12.1.2 Data Source
12.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
12.1.2.2 Primary Sources
12.2 Disclaimer
12.3 Author Details
