According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Urinary self-Catheters Market, by Product, Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global urinary self-catheters market size was valued at $1,722 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $2,387 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Get Sample Copy Of The [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13226

Urinary self-catheters are medical devices, which help to drain the urine in patients who lose control over their bladder and are unable to urinate naturally. The urinary self-catheters market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for hydrophilic intermittent catheter across geographies. Furthermore, surge in number of prostate surgeries; increase in prevalence of benign prostate hyperplasia, urinary incontinence, and spinal cord injuries; upsurge in geriatric population, and implementation of favorable reimbursement policies for usage of intermittent catheters boost the growth of the urinary self-catheters market during the forecast period. However, availability of alternatives for usage of self-catheters hampers the market growth.

Based on product, the market is categorized as intermittent catheters and external catheters. At present, the intermittent catheters segment dominates the global market, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. Some key factors that drive the growth of this segment include rise in demand for intermittent catheters, favorable reimbursement policies for usage of these catheters, wide availability of intermittent catheters at affordable price, and increase in target population.

Based on type, the global urinary self-catheters market is dominated by male type catheter, due to rise in prevalence of benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH), increase in number of prostate surgery, and surge in number of patients with urinary retention.

Based on application, spinal cord injuries segment was the major revenue contributor in 2018, owing to rise in incidence of spinal cord injuries and increase in adoption of self-intermittent catheters. However, the benign prostate hyperplasia segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of benign prostate hyperplasia, rise in adoption of intermittent catheters, and surge in male geriatric population.

Key Findings of the Urinary Self-Catheters Market :

Based on product, the intermittent catheters segment held 84.9% self-catheters market share in the global market in 2018.

Depending on type, the female type catheter segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2026.

By application, the spinal cord injuries segment held largest market share in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/13226

North America accounted for approximately one-half of the global urinary self-catheters market share in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to rise in higher adoption of urinary self-catheters, presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, higher number of target population, wide availability of urinary self-catheter systems, and supportive reimbursement policies for usage of these catheter. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, majorly due to rise in target population along with increase in adoption of urinary self-catheter systems.