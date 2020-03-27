This comprehensive Microdermabrasion Devices Market report opens a door of international market for the products. It gives helpful insights which assist while launching a new product. The Microdermabrasion Devices Market report considers the latest upgrades while assessing the development of leading market players. This global Microdermabrasion Devices Market research report has complete overview of the market, covering various aspects such as product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape.

Microdermabrasion devices market is expected to rise by registering a steady CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2020-2029.

Rising occurrences of skin-related conditions, rising disposable income rates and widespread adoption of non-invasive skin-beautification treatments are also important factors that increase demand for products. In turn, social media and globalization have also positively affected demand for products, thus increasing market growth. It is projected that the introduction of new drugs for the treatment of various skin conditions would accelerate demand growth in the future.

Few of the major competitors currently working in microdermabrasion devices market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Lifeline Medical, Inc., Altair Instruments, pmdbeauty, Dermamed Solutions, NuBrilliance Refills, Bio-Therapeutic Inc., Viora med, Sylvan Company, Modern Aesthetics, Passive Health Solution and many others.Microdermabrasion Devices Market Scope and Market Size

Microdermabrasion Devices Market has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, application and end user.

On the basis of type, the microdermabrasion devices market is segmented into capital equipment and accessories.

On the basis of technology, the microdermabrasion devices market is segmented into diamond microdermabrasion devices and crystal microdermabrasion devices. Diamond segment dominates the market because of its offering as a complete safety treatment to patients along with easy to use features.

Based on application segment, the microdermabrasion devices market is segmented into acne & scars, photo damage, anti-aging, hyperpigmentation, stretch marks and others. The anti-aging segment holds the largest market share because of growing geriatric population.

Microdermabrasion devices market is also segmented based on end user into hospitals, home use, clinics & beauty centers and others. Clinics & beauty centers dominate in end use segment because of high efficiency and quality of treatment being provided.

Country Level Analysis of Microdermabrasion Devices Market

On the basis of region, microdermabrasion devices market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region.

North America dominates the market for the microdermabrasion devices market while Asia Pacific will grow at highest CAGR during forecasted period 2020 to 2029 due to presence of large number of companies.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands impact of sales channels are considered while provided forecast analysis of the country data.

Microdermabrasion Devices Market Restraints:

High quality standards set by the market leaders are likely to restrain the growth of market.

Lack of experienced professional hampering the market growth.

Key Developments in the Microdermabrasion Devices Market :

In September 2019, Microdermabrasion pen was introduced in the market to reduce wrinkles and free lines from the face. These are the handheld devices which comes with aluminium oxide crystal to remove dead skin.

In April 2019, Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC, a skin care brand company has announced the launch of Professional-C Microdermabrasion Polish + Mask, it contains 30% of L-ascorbic acid which is quiet more than any other skin care product in the market. It is designed to improve skin care by exfoliating. This launch is expected to extend the product portfolio as well as market share of the company.

Competitive Analysis and Microdermabrasion Devices Market Share Analysis:

Microdermabrasion devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of microdermabrasion devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

